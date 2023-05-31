Nice vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nice lock horns with an impressive Lyon side in a crucial encounter at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday.

Nice vs Lyon Preview

Nice are currently in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have slumped after a strong start to their league campaign. The home side edged Montpellier to a 3-2 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the course of their season. Les Gones eased past Reims by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Nice vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have a good recent record against Nice and have won 14 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nice's 12 victories.

Nice and Lyon are playing against each other for the eighth time on the final day of a Ligue 1 season - the most played fixture in this regard in the history of the competition.

After a run of only one victory in their first 13 matches at home against Lyon in Ligue 1 in the 21st century, Nice have won five of their last seven such games in the competition.

After a winless run of seven matches on the trot in Ligue 1, Nice have managed to win three of their last five games in the competition.

Lyon have picked up a total of 37 in Ligue 1 since the World Cup break - only PSG have a better record in the competition during this period.

Nice vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have come into their own in recent weeks and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki have been excellent for Les Gones and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Nice can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Lyon at the Allianz Riviera in the recent past. Lyon are in better form at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Lyon

Nice vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nice to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score - Yes

