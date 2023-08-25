Nice vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023

Nice welcome Lyon to the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 action on Sunday (August 27) as both teams continue their quest for their first win of the season.

The hosts have played consecutive 1-1 draws to start the season. After drawing their campaign opener at home against Lille, Nice were held to another draw by Lorient last week.

Evann Guessand opened the scoring in the 64th minute, but Lorient equalised in the 77th via Sirine Doucoure. Even in the Lille game,Francesco Farioli's men had taken the lead but conceded a late equaliser.

Lyon, meanwhil,e have endured a poor start to their league campaign, suffering defeats in their first two games. After a 2-1 away loss at Strasbourg in their campaign opener, they were humbled 4-1 at home by Montpellier last week.

Alexandre Lacazette, who bagged a consolation goal for Lyon, was sent off in the 80th minute and is suspended for this trip to Nice.

Nice vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Southern French rivals have locked horns 112 times in competitive games, with Nice trailing 48-40.

Lyon were winless in league meetings against Nice last season, drawing 1-1 in Lyon and losing 3-1 in Nice.

Their last 11 meetings at Nice have produced conclusive results, with Nice winning six.

Nice have won three of their last five league meetings against Lyon, scoring thrice in the wins. Lyon, meanwhile, have just one win in that period.

Only Metz (7) have conceded more goals than Lyon (6) in Ligue 1 after two games.

Nice vs Lyon Prediction

Nice are unbeaten after two games but drawn both. They have scored and conceded once apiece. They have suffered just one defeat in their last five meetings with Lyon and have won three of their last four against them at home.

Lyon, meanwhile, have struggled in recent games, including friendlies, losing six. Injuries to key players, including first-choice keeper Anthony Lopes, is to blame for that. Lacazette was sent off in the previous game, compounding the headache of manager Laurent Blanc.

Nice, who do not have any major injury concerns, should make the most of Lyon's visitors' squad and eke out a win.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Lyon

Nice vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gaëtan Laborde to score or assist any time - Yes