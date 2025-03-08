Nice vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

Nice will welcome Lyon to Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The two teams are separated by seven points in the league table, with the third-placed hosts leading Les Gones, who are in sixth place.

Ad

Les Aiglons have seen an upturn in form and are on a four-game winning streak in Ligue 1. They met Saint-Étienne in their previous outing and registered a 3-1 away win. Pablo Rosario scored in the 10th minute and Evann Guessand scored the match-winner in the 69th minute.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, with four wins and two losses. Alexandre Lacazette's brace helped them record a 2-1 home win over Brest last week. Their winning run continued in the UEFA Europa League when they recorded a 3-1 away win over FCSB. Alexandru Băluță equalized for the Romanian side in the 68th minute and substitute Malick Fofana bagged a three-minute brace to restore their lead.

Ad

Trending

Nice vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 120 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 51 wins. Les Aiglons are not far behind with 41 wins while 28 games have ended in draws.

Les Gones are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors and registered a 4-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Lyon have won their last two away games in all competitions, scoring seven goals while conceding one goal each.

Nice are on a six-game unbeaten run in their last league outings, recording five wins while keeping three clean sheets.

Eight of their last 12 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 49-44 in 24 league games this season.

Ad

Nice vs Lyon Prediction

Le Gym have won five of their last eight games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. They have an unbeaten home record in Ligue 1 this season, winning eight of their 11 home games and are strong favorites. They are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, recording two wins.

Morgan Sanson has participated in group training but this match comes too soon for him. Terem Moffi and Tanguy Ndombele remain unavailable due to injuries.

Ad

Les Gones have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last five games in all competitions. They have scored 15 goals in these games and will look to build on that form. They have won just one of their last five away games in Ligue 1, suffering three defeats.

They have a clean bill of health for this match and only manager Paulo Fonseca will not be on the pitch after being handed a nine-month ban.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring form, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Nice 2-2 Lyon

Nice vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback