Nice vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Nice will entertain Lyon at Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The visitors have won five of their seven league games and trail leaders Paris Saint-Germain by one point. Le Gym have two wins to their name and are 12th in the league table.

Ad

The hosts are winless in their last five games across all competitions, suffering three defeats. They met local rivals Monaco in their previous outing and were held to a 2-2 away draw. Sofiane Diop's brace gave them a two-goal lead, but Ansu Fati scored twice from the penalty spot to pull Monaco level.

Les Gones fell to a 2-1 home loss to Toulouse earlier this month in Ligue 1, ending their winning streak after four games. Malick Fofana gave them the lead in the 24th minute, but late drama ensued as an own goal from Clinton Mata helped Toulouse equalize in the 87th minute, and Emerson bagged a stoppage-time winner.

Ad

Trending

Nice vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 121 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 52 wins. Le Gym have 41 wins and 28 games have ended in draws.

Les Gones secured a league double over the hosts last season, with a 6-1 aggregate win.

Both teams have scored nine goals in seven league games. Lyon have conceded five goals, seven fewer than the hosts, and have the joint-best defensive record in the league.

Nice have scored one goal apiece in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Three of their last four games between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their nine games across all competitions this season, recording seven wins.

Ad

Nice vs Lyon Prediction

Les Aiglons are winless in their last five games, with four producing under 2.5 goals. Notably, their two wins across all competitions this season have been registered at home. They have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Mohamed Abdelmonem, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Moïse Bombito remain sidelined with injuries, while Terem Moffi was injured in a training session earlier this week. Ali Abdi will serve a suspension, while Dante and Juma Bah face late fitness tests.

Ad

Les Gones conceded for the first time after four games in the previous outing and will look to improve upon that record. They have won their last three games in this fixture, scoring seven goals, and are strong favorites.

Rémy Descamps is a confirmed absentee for the visitors, while Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah are long-term absentees. Abner Vinicius is a major doubt.

The visitors have enjoyed a good recent record in this fixture, and considering their current defensive form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Nice 0-2 Lyon

Nice vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More