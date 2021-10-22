Nice vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a fascinating clash in Ligue 1, as Nice play host to Lyon at the Allianz Riviera.

Only goal difference separates these sides right now, with Nice in fourth place in the table and Lyon in sixth.

Which of these two strong sides will come out on top this weekend?

Nice vs Lyon Head-to-Head

An unbeaten run in their first six league games this season had Nice fans believing they could emulate Lille’s success from last season - particularly with the same man in charge in the form of Christophe Galtier.

However, Nice’s form has tailed off slightly in recent weeks, with two losses bookending a pair of victories.

Most recently, they fell to defeat at the hands of newly promoted Troyes in somewhat of a surprising result.

Meanwhile, Lyon have also lost just twice in their opening 10 fixtures and are currently on a run of four games unbeaten.

Their most recent match saw them defeat Monaco 2-0 in impressive fashion thanks to goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Jason Denayer.

A win for either side has the potential to move them into second place, and recent history favors Lyon, who have won four of their last six games against Nice.

Nice form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Lyon form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Nice vs Lyon Team News

Nice

Nice have a trio of players who are expected to miss out on this game through injuries.

Injured: Robson Bambu

Doubtful: Justin Kluivert, Melvin Bard

Suspended: None

Lyon

Four of Lyon’s players are doubtful for Sunday’s game at the Allianz Riviera.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Moussa Dembele, Islam Slimani, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspended: None

Nice vs Lyon Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Youcef Atal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Hassan Kamara, Calvin Stengs, Morgan Schneiderlin, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Jerome Boateng, Jason Denayer, Emerson Palmieri, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta

Nice vs Lyon Prediction

This should be a close game to call, as both sides are more than capable of winning on their day.

Lyon are perhaps the slightly stronger side, but they’ll have less rest following their away game in Europe on Thursday, so there’s every chance they might be a little tired.

Also Read

With that in mind, a draw is the predicted outcome.

Prediction: Nice 2-2 Lyon

Edited by Peter P