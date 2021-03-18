Nice vs Marseille prediction, preview, team and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Nice and Marseille will trade tackles at the Allianz Riviera in a matchday 30 Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Lorient. Second-half goals from Myziane Moalida and Yoan Wissa ensured both sides shared the spoils.

Marseille were 3-1 victors over Brest. Arkadiusz Milik, Michael Cuisance and Florian Thauvin were all among the goals at the Stade Velodrome.

That win pushed Les Olympiens above Lens into fifth place. Nice sit in 12th position, having garnered 36 points from 29 league games thus far.

Nice vs Marseille Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 38 occasions in the last two decades. Marseille have the overwhelmingly better record with 23 wins, scoring 65 goals and conceding 39.

Nice have 10 wins to their name, while five previous games have ended in stalemates.

The hosts bounced back from their elimination in the Coupe de France at the hands of Monaco with a draw against Lorient. That stalemate means the Eagles are now unbeaten in three league fixtures.

Marseille suffered a shock elimination from the cup following their 2-1 loss to fourth-tier side Canet Roussillon FC.

They followed that up with consecutive victories in the league, which halted a run of three games without a Ligue 1 win.

Nice form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Marseille form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Nice vs Marseille Team News

Nice

The hosts have five players sidelined with injuries. Hichem Boudaoui (meniscus), Jeff Reine-Adelaide (ACL), Danilo Barbosa (thigh), Dante (ACL), Youcef Atal (groin) are all unavailable for selection.

Rony Lopes has made a full recovery from his thigh injury and could be available for selection. There are no suspension worries for Nice.

Injuries: Dante, Hichem Boudaoui, Danilo Barbosa, Youcef Etal, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspension: None

Marseille

The visitors have two players sidelined by injury. Valentin Rongier (tendon) and Jordan Amavi (thigh) are unavailable for the trip to Nice.

There are no suspension worries for manager Jorge Sampaoli.

Injuries: Valentin Rongier, Jordan Amavi

Suspension: None

Nice vs Marseille Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitiez (GK); Hassane Kamara, William Saliba, Robson Bambu, Jordan Lotomba; Pierre Lees-Melou, Morgan Schneiderlin, Alexis Claude; Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg, Myziane Maolida

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda (GK): Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car; Yuto Nagotomo, Saf-Eddine Khaoui, Dmitri Payet, Boubacar Kamara, Pol Lirola; Arkadiusz Milik, Florian Thauvin

Nice vs Marseille Prediction

Both sides have been wildly inconsistent this season but the one thing that can almost be guaranteed is that goals will be scored at both ends.

The fact that this is a derby makes it tricky to call, but Marseille have been the better of the two teams throughout the season. We are predicting a third straight win for the visitors.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Marseille