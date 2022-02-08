Nice vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Nice host Marseille at the Allianz Riviera in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 French Cup on Wednesday, looking to cause another upset.

The Eaglets beat defending champions PSG 6-5 on penalties in the last round in Paris after holding them to a goalless draw in normal time.

However, the side's celebrations were short-lived after Clermont Foot beat them 1-0 at home in the league just days later, ending their five-game winning run in the top-flight.

The Olympians also needed a penalty shootout to overcome Montpellier, who held them to a 1-1 draw after a late equalizer from Beni Majouana.

Playmaker Dimitri Payet struck the decisive penalty as the home side won 5-4, and now Jorge Sampaoli's side are coming off the back of a stunning 5-2 victory over Angers in Ligue 1.

They're now aiming to reach the last-four of the cup for the first time since winning the title in the 2015-16 season.

Nice vs Marseille Head-To-Head

Marseille have won 23 of their last 40 matches against Nice, who've won only 11 times during this period.

However, when the sides met back in October for a league clash, they played out a 1-1 draw.

Nice Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Marseille Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Nice vs Marseille Team News

Nice

The Eaglets won't be able to call upon Jordan Amavi (knee), Youcef Atal (shoulder), Calvin Stengs (ankle) and Pablo Rosario (muscle), as they're all injured.

Walter Benitez, Kasper Dolberg and Danilo Barbosa have all tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain sidelined.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Youcef Atal, Calvin Stengs, Pablo Rosario

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Walter Benitez, Kasper Dolberg, Danilo Barbosa

Marseille

Meanwhile, Konrad de la Fuente is the only injury concern for the Olympians as the winger is out with a muscle problem.

Arkadiusz Milik will be eager to bag more goals after a stunning hat-trick against Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Injured: Konrad de la Fuente

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nice vs Marseille Predicted XI

Nice (4-4-2): Marcin Bulka; Jordan Lotomba, Falvius Daniliuc, Dante, Melvin Bard; Hicham Boudaoui, Khephren Thuram, Mario Lemina, Justin Kluivert; Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri.

Marseille (4-4-2): Pau Lopez; Pol Lirola, Leonardo Balerdi, William Saliba, Sead Kolasinac; Matteo Guendozi, Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Dimitri Payet; Arkadiusz Milik, Cedric Bakambu.

Nice vs Marseille Prediction

Nice, despite being ravaged with injuries and COVID cases, will be confident of their chances after causing a huge upset in the last round with PSG's ouster, but Marseille are no pushovers.

The visiting side is stacked with quality, especially in attack, and could come away with a victory.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Marseille

Edited by Peter P