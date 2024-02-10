Nice vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Nice will entertain Côte d'Azur rivals Monaco at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts are in second place in the league table with 39 points, three places above the visitors, who have 35 points to their name. They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three wins. They were held to a goalless draw against Brest in Ligue 1 last week.

They returned to winning ways with a 4-1 away win over Montpellier in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday. Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Tom Louchet, and Mohamed-Ali Cho scored in the first half while Alexis Claude Maurice added the fourth from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

The visitors are winless in their last three league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Le Havre last week, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring in the 63rd minute. Their poor run continued in the Coupe de France on Thursday, as they lost 6-5 on penalties to Rouen.

Nice vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 126th edition of Derby de la Côte d'Azur. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 56-36 lead in wins, and 33 games have ended in draws.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets for the hosts and three for Monaco.

Both teams registered away wins in the league last season, and Nice continued that run with a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 11 goals in 20 games. The visitors, on the other hand, have the second-best attacking record, with 37 goals to their name.

Nice vs Monaco Prediction

Le Gym have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last seven games across all competitions. They have five wins in that period while keeping four clean sheets. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in all competitions this term, conceding just twice in 11 games.

Interestingly, they are winless in their last four home meetings against the Principality club, suffering three losses, and might struggle here. Sofiane Diop and Khéphren Thuram are unavailable due to injuries.

Les Monégasques have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last five games. They have been in good form in their travels, losing just once in their last seven away games, with that loss coming on penalties in the midweek. They have scored at least twice in six of their last seven away games and will look to build on that form.

Folarin Balogun returned from a shoulder injury in the Coupe de France, scoring their only goal during regulation time, while Krépin Diatta is out with a muscle injury.

While Nice have been unbeaten at home this season, they have a poor home record in this fixture and will also be without top scorer Terem Moffi, which might impact their performance.

The derby is contested with great fervor and considering their current form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Monaco

Nice vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist any time - Yes