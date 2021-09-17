Nice vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash at the Allianz Riviera, as Nice play host to Monaco.

Nice are flying high in the table and currently sit in fourth, while Monaco have been struggling somewhat and have just one win under their belt.

Can Nice’s strong start continue with another win or will Monaco return to the form that saw them finish third last season?

Nice vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Nice pulled off a major coup by bringing former Lille boss Christophe Galtier to the Allianz Riviera this summer, and thus far at least, it’s a move that’s paid off.

Nice have won three of their opening four games in the current season and have yet to concede a goal. Their most recent win came over Nantes last weekend thanks to late goals from Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri.

The only black mark on their campaign thus far has been the crowd trouble that saw their game with Marseille called off – but even then, Galtier’s side were winning at the point that the match ended.

Monaco, on the other hand, have not gotten close to their 2020-21 form thus far into the current campaign. They’ve suffered three losses in their first five games, including their most recent match – a 0-2 defeat to Marseille.

Niko Kovac’s side have only picked up one victory thus far, a 1-2 win over newly promoted Troyes – meaning that another poor result here could put pressure on the Croatian’s job.

Monaco did at least pick up a win in Europe this week, defeating Sturm Graz 1-0 in the Europa League after they failed to make the Champions League’s group stage.

Recent head-to-head meetings between the two have favored Monaco, though. They beat Nice three times last season, including a win in the Coupe de France.

Nice form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Monaco form guide: L-D-W-L-W

OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @ogcnice_eng



Comman'Dante's speech & behind the scenes from the victory in Nantes are here ➡️ 🗣 "The substitutes, you are doing us a world of good... That's what will get us far!"Comman'Dante's speech & behind the scenes from the victory in Nantes are here ➡️ ogcn.fr/2VMOoHz 🦅🔴⚫️ 🗣 "The substitutes, you are doing us a world of good... That's what will get us far!"



Comman'Dante's speech & behind the scenes from the victory in Nantes are here ➡️ ogcn.fr/2VMOoHz 🦅🔴⚫️ https://t.co/dHfz3iht5S

Nice vs Monaco Team News

Nice

Defender Robson Bambu is set to miss out on this game with a shoulder problem. Meanwhile, Justin Kluivert, Morgan Schneiderlin and Alexis Claude Maurice are also doubtful.

Injured: Robson Bambu

Doubtful: Justin Kluivert, Morgan Schneiderlin, Alexis Claude Maurice

Suspended: None

Monaco

Djibril Sidibe is a doubt for this one with a muscular problem, while a fever is likely to keep forward Myron Boadu sidelined as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Djibril Sidibe, Myron Boadu

Suspended: None

Nice vs Monaco Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Hichem Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Mario Lemina, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg

Monaco predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Nice vs Monaco Prediction

On paper, this should be a close game to call, but in terms of form, Nice have been on an excellent run while Monaco have been struggling.

Also Read

Christophe Galtier’s side also have a surprising amount of strength in depth – with forward Andy Delort also available for selection. This could be a good game for the home side, particularly as Monaco may be tired from their European exertions.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Monaco

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Peter P