Nice vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Monaco take on Nice on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Nice are currently in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Lille to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Monaco are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this year. Les Monegasques suffered a shock 4-2 defeat against Troyes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nice vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have a good record against Nice and have won 19 out of the 42 matches played between the two teams. Nice have managed 13 victories against Monaco and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Monaco. Nice gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nice form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-D-D

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-L-D-W

Nice vs Monaco Team News

Nice

Sofiane Diop and Hicham Boudaoui are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Mario Lemina is currently serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sofiane Diop, Hicham Boudaoui

Suspended: Mario Lemina

Monaco need to win this game

Monaco

Guillermo Maripan was sent off against Troyes this week and will be suspended for this fixture. Myron Boadu, Willem Geubbels, and Yilan Okou are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Myron Boadu, Willem Geubbels, Yilan Okou

Doubtful: Myron Boadu

Suspended: Guillermo Maripan

Nice vs Monaco Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Mattia Viti; Melvin Bard, Youcef Atal, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Aaron Ramsey; Andy Delort, Nicolas Pepe

OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @ogcnice_eng New Aiglon is coming!



Welcome Mads New Aiglon is coming!Welcome Mads 📺 New Aiglon is coming!Welcome Mads https://t.co/CGJFKOu6fO

Monaco Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Nubel; Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Malang Sarr; Vanderson, Youssouf Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Ismail Jakobs; Takumi Minamino, Breel Embolo, Wissam Ben Yedder

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Nice vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride in Ligue 1 this season. The likes of Breel Embolo and Wissam Ben Yedder are lethal at their best and will need to step up this weekend.

Nice have good players at their disposal but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Monaco are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Nice 0-2 Monaco

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi