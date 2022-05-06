Nice vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2022

Saturday sees the final of the 2021-22 Coupe de France, as Nice take on Nantes at the Stade de France in what promises to be a highly exciting game.

Neither of these sides have won silverware in a long time and both will be desperate to win here.

Both sides have gone on a similar run to the Coupe de France final. Nice have eliminated two Ligue 1 sides, knocking out Paris St. Germain on penalties and then beating Marseille 4-1 in the quarter-finals. The semis, meanwhile, saw them eliminate fourth-tier FC Versailles 78.

Nantes also dumped out two Ligue 1 sides, eliminating Brest in the round of 16 before defeating Monaco on penalties in the semi-final. Interestingly, Nantes hadn’t let a goal in during the competition until that 2-2 draw in the semis.

In terms of league form, both teams have also been on a similar run. Nice have won three, lost two and drawn one of their last six games, denting their Champions League hopes. Their most recent game saw them beat Bordeaux 0-1.

Nantes, meanwhile, have won two, drawn three and lost one of their last six, most recently drawing 2-2 with Lens. Interestingly, they’ve been more free-scoring than Nice, though, as they’ve scored 14 goals in their last six games.

Nice vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice have won four of their last six games with Nantes, and have only suffered one defeat to them during that time, back in October 2019.

Both sides can call upon two of the better goalscorers in Ligue 1 right now, as Nice’s Andy Delort has scored 14 and Nantes’ Randal Kolo Muani has scored 12.

Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez has kept 14 clean sheets in the league, more than any other Ligue 1 goalkeeper. His side have also conceded just once in the Coupe de France, and kept a clean sheet against PSG.

Nantes have been Ligue 1’s most-improved side this season, as after surviving the relegation play-off last season, the lowest they can finish this time around is 13th, and even that’s highly unlikely as they are currently in ninth.

Only six players have managed more assists in Ligue 1 than Nantes’ Moses Simon, who has made eight goals in the current campaign.

Nice vs Nantes Prediction

Both sides will be desperate to win here, but they’ll also be desperate to avoid a loss, and as they can boast two of Ligue 1’s better defenses, it might be a surprisingly low-scoring game, despite Nantes scoring for fun recently.

Overall, Nice are probably the stronger team on paper and will be hopeful of coming out on top in this game, but Nantes are more than capable of causing an upset here, as they’re an organized and capable side, particularly in attack.

The prediction is a close win for Nice, but don’t be surprised if the game goes to extra time.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Nantes

Nice vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Nice win

Tip 2: Game to go to extra time – YES (Both sides are evenly matched and don’t often let too many goals in, meaning we could get a cagy game)

Tip 3: Ludovic Blas to score for Nantes – YES (Blas has scored in three of the previous rounds of the Couple de France this season)

