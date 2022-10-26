Nice vs Partizan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022 

Nice will host Partizan at the Allianz Riviera on Thursday (October 27) in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts have struggled this season with questions now being asked of manager Lucien Favre three months after his return to the club. Nice were beaten 2-1 by Slovacko in their last continental outing. The Ligue 1 club were on top for much of the game before their opponents scored twice in the final 15 minutes to cancel out Sofiane Diop's opener.

Nice are second in the Conference League Group D with five points. They will look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways.

Partizan, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are pushing for a place in the knockouts. They beat Bundesliga side Koln 2-0 in their game. Former Leicester City man Fousseni Diabate opened the scoring before Ricardo Gomes doubled their advantage in the second half.

The visitors are atop their group with eight points from four games. Victory on Thursday will guarantee top spot for the Serbian club.

Nice vs Partizan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Nice and Partizan, with their first matchup coming in the reverse fixture last month, which ended 1-1.

The visitors have had ten games against French opposition. Partizan have won just one of those games, losing five times and drawing four.

Nice are the lowest-scoring team in their group with four goals in as many games.

Partizan have scored 38 league goals this season. Only league leaders Red Star Belgrade (42) have scored more goals in the Serbian top flight.

The Eaglets have won just one of their six league games at home this season.

The Crno-beli have scored at least once in their last ten games on the road.

Nice vs Partizan Prediction

Nice are on a three-game winless streak and have won just two of their last eight games across competitions. They have won just one of their last seven home outings and could struggle.

Partizan, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning six. They have lost just one of their last nine games on the road and should come out on top.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Partizan

Nice vs Partizan

Tip 1 - Result: Partizan

Tip 2 - Nice to score first: Yes (The hosts have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of the hosts' last six games.)

