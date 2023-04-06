Nice vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nice lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in a crucial encounter at the Stade Allianz Riviera on Saturday.

Nice vs PSG Preview

Nice are currently in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Angers last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have been surprisingly poor on the domestic front in recent weeks. The Parisian giants slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lyon in their previous game and will need to bounce back away from home this weekend.

Nice vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good recent record against Nice and have won 20 of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nice's 11 victories.

After a run of eight victories in 10 matches against PSG in Ligue 1, Nice have won only three of their last 24 such matches in the competition.

PSG have picked up 23 points against teams in the top half of the Ligue 1 standings in 2023 - more than any other team in the competition.

Nice are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions - the second-longest unbeaten in their history and their longest such streak since a run of 16 games in 1984.

Despite consecutive defeats in their last two Ligue 1 games, PSG have carved out a lead of six points at the top of the league table - no team has lost the title race with such a lead at this stage of the season.

Nice vs PSG Prediction

PSG have a good squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have largely been carrying the team so far and will need to step up yet again this weekend.

Nice have exceeded expectations over the past month and will be intent on pulling off an upset in this fixture. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 PSG

Nice vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nice to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

