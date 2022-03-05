Nice vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as PSG lock horns with Nice on Saturday. PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nice are in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The hosts eased past Versailles by a 2-0 margin in the Coupe de France and will need to work hard in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Parisians defeated Saint-Etienne by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Nice vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have an impressive record against Nice and have won 19 out of 40 matches played between the two teams. Nice have managed 10 victories against PSG and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will look to be more clinical this weekend.

Nice form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-L-W

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-W-W

Nice vs PSG Team News

Nice

Robson Bambu is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Jordan Amavi has also picked up a strain and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Youcef Atal is yet to recover from his knock and might find a place on the bench this weekend. Kasper Dolberg found the back of the net this week and could feature in this game.

Injured: Robson Bambu, Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: Youcef Atal

Suspended: None

PSG have a few injury concerns at the moment

PSG

Kylian Mbappe has accumulated one yellow card too many this season and is suspended for this game. Angel Di Maria is set to take his place in the team and will play a part against Nice.

Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes are carrying knocks and might not feature in this match. Sergio Ramos is yet to recover from his injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes

Suspended: Kylian Mbappe

Nice vs PSG Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert, Hichem Boudaoui; Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Eric Ebimbe; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria

Nice vs PSG Prediction

PSG have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to address several issues to become a European force. The Parisians are 15 points ahead of second-placed Marseille at the moment and will look to extend their lead this weekend.

Nice can pack a punch on their day and have troubled the league-leaders in the past. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 PSG

