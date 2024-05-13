Nice vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Nice will welcome champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. The hosts confirmed their place in Europe next season with a 1-0 home triumph over Le Havre last week.

They have a four-point lead over sixth-placed Lens, who have one game left to play in the league.

The visitors played their last home game of the season last week, suffering a 3-1 loss to Toulouse. Kylian Mbappé scored in his last home game as a PSG player in the eighth minute, but Toulouse equalized in the first half and scored twice in the second half to register a comeback win.

The visitors have suffered three consecutive losses in all competitions and will look to return to winning ways in this match.

Nice vs PSG Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 82 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the better record in these meetings with 35 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 25 wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

Nice registered a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture in September, but PSG avenged that loss with a 3-1 win in the Coupe de France quarterfinal in March.

Nice form guide (Ligue 1): W-W-D-W-D

PSG form guide (Ligue 1): L-D-W-W-D

Nice vs PSG Team News

Nice

Valentin Rosier and Sofiane Diop remain sidelined with injuries while Antoine Mendy is also expected to sit this one out after picking up an ankle injury last week. Alexis Beka Beka remains unavailable due to personal reasons.

Injured: Valentin Rosier, Sofiane Diop, Antoine Mendy

Doubtful: Alexis Beka Beka

Suspended: None

PSG

Lucas Hernandez suffered an ACL injury earlier this month and is a long-term absentee. Sergio Rico has resumed light training after almost a year and Presnel Kimpembe also remains sidelined. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Vitinha were absent against Toulouse last week and face late fitness tests.

Injured: Lucas Hernandez, Sergio Rico, Presnel Kimpembe

Doubtful: Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Suspended: None

Nice vs PSG Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcin Bulka; Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Morgan Sanson, Pablo Rosario, Khéphren Thuram; Mohamed Ali Cho, Terem Moffi, Jeremie Boga

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arnau Tenas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Yoram Zague; Carlos Soler, Manuel Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz; Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola

Nice vs PSG Prediction

Le Gym have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten streak in Ligue 1, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets. They have won their last two home games in Ligue 1, with an aggregate score of 4-0. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last six home meetings against the capital club, suffering five losses.

Les Parisiens have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. They have suffered three consecutive losses in all competitions, failing to score in two games in that period. They are unbeaten in their last 22 away games in Ligue 1.

With the league title secured, Luis Enrique can rotate his squad and give first-team experience to young players. Winning the Coupe de France title will be their priority, so he can rest key players in this match.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Nice 2-2 PSG