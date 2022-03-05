Nice vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of crucial fixtures this weekend as Mauricio Pochettino's PSG lock horns with an impressive Nice side at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday. Both teams have excelled so far this season and will be confident going into this match.

Nice are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The home side defeated Versailles by a comfortable 2-0 margin in the Coupe de France this week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, have a 15-point lead at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive under Mauricio Pochettino. The Parisians eased past Saint-Etienne by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will bne confident ahead of this match.

Nice vs PSG Team News

Nice

Youcef Atal is yet to recover from his knock and might find a place on the bench this weekend. Kasper Dolberg found the back of the net this week and could feature in this game.

Robson Bambu is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Jordan Amavi has also picked up a strain and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Robson Bambu, Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: Youcef Atal

Suspended: None

PSG have a few injury concerns at the moment

PSG

Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes are carrying knocks and might not feature in this match. Sergio Ramos is yet to recover from his injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Kylian Mbappe has accumulated one yellow card too many this season and is suspended for this game. Angel Di Maria is set to take his place in the team and will play a part against Nice.

Injured: Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes

Suspended: Kylian Mbappe

At what time does the match between Nice and PSG kick off?

India: 6th March 2022, at 1:30 AM

USA: 5th March 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 5th March 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Nice vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Nice vs PSG?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

