Nice vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nice lock horns with Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG side in an important clash at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Nice vs PSG Preview

Nice are currently in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have managed to step up to the plate so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Angers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a lead of three points at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their best on the domestic front this season. The Parisian giants slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lyon in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nice vs PSG Team News

Nice

Sofiane Diop is currently recovering from an injury and will not be able to feature in the game against PSG this weekend. Jordan Lotomba and Youcef Atal are also struggling with their fitness at the moment and are unlikely to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Sofiane Diop, Hicham Boudaoui

Doubtful: Youcef Atal, Jordan Lotomba

Suspended: None

PSG have several players missing this weekend

PSG

Neymar is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in PSG's game this weekend. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been controversial figures in the Parc des Princes over the past week and will be intent on making a statement in this match.

Nordi Mukiele and Presnel Kimpembe are carrying knocks at the moment and might be unable to play their part against Nice. Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Neymar, Nordi Mukiele, Presnel Kimpembe

Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos

Suspended: None

