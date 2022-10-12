Nice vs Slovacko Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022 

Nice will host Slovacko at the Allianz Riviera on Thursday (October 13) on matchday four of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts kicked off their continental campaign with 1-1 draws against Koln and Partizan. They picked up their first win of the tournament last Thursday with a 1-0 win over their midweek opponents. Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe scored the winner with a fortuitous strike just after the restart.

Nice are second in the group with five points from three games. They are level on points with group leaders Partizan and will leapfrog them with a win here.

Slovacko, meanwhile, have struggled for results recently after a positive start to their season. They have been uninspiring in the continent, playing out a 3-3 draw against Partizan in their opener before suffering consecutive defeats, most recently against their Nice last week.

The visitors have picked up just one point from nine and sit rock-bottom in the group. They will look to pick up their first win of the competition to avoid hurtling towards an early elimination.

Nice vs Slovacko Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Nice and Slovacko, with their first coming in the reverse fixture last week.

The Czech club have won just one of their five previous five meetings against French clubs.

Nice's 1-0 win last week ended their four-game winless streak against Czech opposition.

The Eaglets have won just one of their five league games at home this season.

Only one of Slovacko's four league defeats this season have come away from home.

The French side have the best defensive record in Group D, with two goals conceded in three games.

Nice vs Slovacko Prediction

Nice are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous six acrosscompetitions. Their latest result snapped a four-game winless run at home and will look to build on that.

Slovacko, meanwhile, have lost their last two games and four of their last five across competitions. They have won just one of their last four on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Slovacko

Nice vs Slovacko Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of the visitors' last four games.)

