Nice vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting tips | August 14, 2022 

Nice will host Strasbourg at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday in the second gameweek of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.

The Eaglets had to settle for a point in their league opener in their 1-1 draw against the league's newcomers Toulouse. They struggled to find their feet in the first half and were a goal down at the interval. Former Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey came off the bench to rescue a point for Lucien Favre's side.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, suffered defeat in their first Ligue 1 outing of the season, losing 2-1 to Monaco in an end-to-end clash at the Stade de la Meinau. The Blue and Whites found themselves two goals down minutes after the restart before Habib Diallo headed home a late consolation.

Strasbourg will hit the road for the first time this season and will hope to pick up maximum points.

Nice vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Nice and Strasbourg, with both teams winning seven games apiece.

There have been seven draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture after losing two of their previous three.

Nice have scored just once in their last three games in this fixture.

Exactly half of the Eaglets' league wins last season (20) came on home turf.

Six of Strasbourg's nine league defeats last season came on the road.

Nice conceded 36 goals in Ligue 1 last season, their second-fewest concession tally in almost 15 years.

Nice vs Strasbourg Prediction

Nice endured a tough preseason campaign, winning just one of their five friendlies and failing to impress in their first league game. They, however, lost just one of their final nine home games last campaign and will fancy their chances here.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from their opening day defeat. They, however, struggled for results away from home towards the end of last season and could lose here.

Prediction: Nice 1-0 Strasbourg

Nice vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in the last seven matches between the two teams).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last eight games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

