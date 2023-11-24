Nice vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26 2023

Nice play host to Toulouse this Sunday in a Ligue 1 match at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

Nice are currently riding high in second position and look like they could be the side to push champions Paris St. Germain this season. Toulouse, meanwhile, are struggling somewhat down in 14th.

So which of these sides will pick up the points when they face off this weekend?

Nice vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last two times these sides have faced off, the matches have ended in draws. However, it is worth noting that Toulouse have not beaten Nice since a Coupe de France game in January 2019, and have not won at the Allianz Riviera since March 2018.

With a total of seven wins and five draws from their first 12 games, Nice remain the only unbeaten team in Ligue 1 this season.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Nice this season has been their strong defense. Not only have they only conceded four goals all season, but they have now not conceded a goal since their game against Paris St. Germain on September 15. This means they’ve kept seven clean sheets in a row.

Toulouse, in contrast, are on a rotten run of form dating back to their last win over Metz on October 1. Since then, they have drawn three games and lost two, while only scoring four goals in total.

Despite the massive gap in terms of their league places, Nice and Toulouse have surprisingly scored the same amount of goals thus far this season, with both teams scoring 13.

Nice vs Toulouse Prediction

Despite Toulouse being relatively dangerous in front of goal, it’s difficult to see them laying a glove on Nice in this game.

The home side’s defense has been so strong recently, even keeping out high-level sides like Rennes and Marseille. While they do have a couple of key absences, so do Toulouse, who are missing top scorer Thijs Dallinga due to suspension.

We expect a relatively tight game here, but at some point, Nice are likely to score, and Toulouse are unlikely to have many answers.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Toulouse

Nice vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nice to win.

Tip 2: Nice to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Nice have kept seven clean sheets in a row coming into this game).

Tip 3: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Only one game involving Nice has seen more than 2.5 goals this season).