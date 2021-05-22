Nicolas Pepe finally stepping up as Arsenal’s main man after starring against Crystal Palace

Nicolas Pepe became Arsenal’s most expensive signing ever when he joined the Gunners in the summer of 2019. However, until now, all fans have seen are bits and pieces of his genius. In his second full season at the Emirates, Pepe is starting to live up to expectations.

Pepe was a menace to opposition defenders at his former club Lille, constantly terrorising them with his slick left foot while cutting in and scoring goals for fun.

At Arsenal, though, he’s needed a fair bit of time to fully settle in. However, it now appears he feels at home In London and is beginning to put on some consistent performances.

🥁 You voted him as your man of the match last night...



Congratulations, Nicolas Pepe! 🏆



#CRYARS

Pepe stars against Crystal Palace

Pepe was the star of the show on Wednesday as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-1 to boost their chances of qualifying for the Europa League.

The Ivory Coast international scored twice as the Gunners put Roy Hodgson’s side to the sword. He scored his first goal with a brilliant volley off a cross from Kieran Tierney.

Pepe then sealed the result in the dying seconds of the game, weaving his way through the Crystal Palace defence before calmly curling a low shot into the bottom corner. Gabriel Martinelli had given Arsenal a late lead just a few minutes earlier.

Arsenal fans are finally seeing the player their club paid a whopping £72 million for. Since the turn of the year, Pepe has clearly been one of the Gunners’ best players.

💭 "In Europe he's been terrific and in the Premier League he's started to show much more what he's like. He's changed a lot in his mentality."



@m8arteta full of praise for Nicolas Pepe 👏

Pepe's goal contributions for Arsenal this season

Pepe’s consistency has now made him undroppable in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up. The 25-year-old has made 19 goal contributions this season.

The former Lille winger has scored 14 goals and recorded five assists in all competitions and continues to get better with each passing game.

Arteta singled Pepe out for praise in the aftermath of the win over Crystal Palace. The Spaniard was stated that he was pleased with the player’s renewed mindset.

“I am very encouraged and positive for two reasons. One, because he has come a long way in terms of consistency and what he’s producing in games. Not just in the Premier League, but what he’s done in Europe this season,” said Arteta, as quoted by Goal.

“And the second one because he’s changed his mindset. He wants to look at every post-match reflection that we do with him. Individually, he wants to work and he wants to be the best. When that happens and he has the talent that he has, I think it’s a really good mixture," added Arteta.

Pepe is currently on his best run of form since joining Arsenal and could go on to become an influential player for the Gunners next season.