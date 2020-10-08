Nigeria vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Nigeria and Algeria will clash at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria on Friday in an international friendly.

This will be a welcome return to action for both sides after almost a year of international inactivity. Nigeria had been due to play Ivory Coast before their West African rivals pulled out of the fixture.

Up next for Algeria will be another friendly with Mexico on Tuesday, while Nigeria will also dispute another friendly with Tunisia on the same day ahead of their return to competitive action next month in the AFCON qualifiers.

Nigeria vs Algeria Team News

Nigeria

Coach Gernot Rohr will be without three of his star midfielders. Oghenekaro Peter Etebo picked up an injury last weekend while on duty with Galatasaray.

Holding midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also sustained an adductor injury in the Premier League and is expected to be out for six to 12 weeks. Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is also absent through injury.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen excused himself from the clash with Algeria, perhaps as a precaution due to the COVID-19 scare recently experienced by Gattuso's side. Osimhen was replaced by Gent's Paul Onuachu.

Injuries: Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo

Pulled out: Victor Osimhen

Suspensions: None

Algeria

There are are no suspension or injury concerns for coach Djamel Belmadi.

Injuries: None

Pulled out: None

Suspensions: None

Nigeria vs Algeria Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 20 occasions in the past and Nigeria have the better historical record, with nine victories and four draws, while Algeria have seven previous victories.

This clash has been a recurring battle in recent years -- this is the fourth meeting since 2016.

The Super Eagles got the better of their North African rivals with a win and a second leg draw (technically awarded as a loss) to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The Desert Foxes, however, got their pound of flesh two years later, with Riyad Mahrez curling home a late free kick to help Algeria knock out Nigeria at the semifinal stage of their victorious 2019 AFCON campaign.

Nigeria form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Algeria form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Nigeria vs Algeria Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maduka Okoye; Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Tyrone Ebuehi; Frank Onyeka, Mikel Agu, Samuel Chuwueze; Alex Iwobi, Cyriel Dessiers, Ahmed Musa

Algeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rais M'Bolhi; Ramy Bensebaini, Aissa Mandi, Medri Tahrat, Maxime Spano; Sofiane Feghouli, Ismael Bennacer, Adlene Guedioura; Riyad Mahrez, Andy Delort, Said Benrahma

Nigeria vs Algeria Prediction

Both sides are among the best national teams in Africa and beyond, and each possess numerous game-changers who have played at the highest level of club football.

The Super Eagles' attacking efforts will be led by the likes of Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa, while Riyad Mahrez and Ismael Bennacer could make the difference for the African champions.

The quality within both ranks could see these two national teams cancel each other out and we could witness a score draw in Austria.

Prediction: Nigeria 1-1 Algeria