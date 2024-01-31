Nigeria vs Angola: 3 key battles to watch out for | AFCON 2023

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Sable Antelopes of Angola in the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations 2023.

By the Confederation of African Football's arrangement, the game will be played at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on (Friday, February 2).

The Super Eagles are one of the popular favourites for the trophy, having won three out of four games played so far. Concurrently, the Nigerians are yet to taste defeat, as they've conceded only one goal in the entire competition.

Similarly, it can be stated that the Sable Antelopes have also been clinical as they've also registered three wins out of four games played, and they are likewise yet to be defeated.

The above preview thus makes this game more intriguing to look out for, as one of the two teams would have to taste defeat and elimination from the competition in this keenly anticipated encounter.

Consequently, let's look at three fundamental battles that could determine the outcome of this clash.

#3 Ademola Lookman vs Nurio Fortuna

At this phase of the tournament, Ademola Lookman has been one of the most clinical assailants for the Super Eagles, as his resplendence secured the quarter-final spot for his team.

Likewise, one of his most influential characteristics has been his expertness to position himself in front of goal and also his potential to advance with the ball from the flank into the final third.

The above traits will once again be put to test as Nurio Fortuna will be tasked with the responsibility of man-marking the Nigerian forward.

Similarly, it can be highlighted that Fortuna has been decent in defence in the competition. Consequently, it remains to be seen if he would keep Lookman under wraps in this clash, as the above will enhance Angola's chances of winning.

#2 Gelson Dada vs Ola Aina

Angola will take on Nigeria

Based on Angola's recent attacking improvements, one of the players that Nigeria's defence should keep under close watch is Gelson Dada, as he has netted four essential goals in the competition so far.

Monitoring his movements in attack could prove to be a rigorous assignment to take on, as he's extremely versatile in attack. Hence, Ola Aina will have to be on guard if he intends to halt the Angolan forward from operating freely in attack.

Nonetheless, Aina has been rock solid in defence, as his defensive solidity has strengthened Nigeria's backline in recent games. Thus, it will be fascinating to see who emerges as the winner in this critical battle.

#1 Victor Osimhen vs Kialonda Gaspar

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria

As widely anticipated, Victor Osimhen is once again Nigeria's most ingenious striker as he has shown class, professionalism and the hunger to win in this competition so far.

Monitoring the Napoli forward's movements in attack is no doubt a tough task due to the fact that Osimhen is energetic and extremely intelligent with the ball at his feet.

Similarly, he makes good use of his pace, as he scares defenders and forces them to make mistakes that are sometimes costly.

Hence, while Gaspar will have his work cut out against Osimhen, he definitely needs to be defensively vigilant against the current African player of the year.