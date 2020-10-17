Nimes 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Player Ratings for the Parisians as Kylian Mbappe steals the show with stunning brace | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain continued their upward trajectory after some early-season wobbles by easing past minnows Nimes Olympique at the Stade des Costières.

Kylian Mbappe netted twice, while Alessandro Florenzi and Pablo Sarabia also got their names on the scoresheet to extend the winning run of Les Parisiens to five games.

The hosts were down to 10-men after only 12 minutes when Loic Landre was sent off for a nasty foul on Rafinha and since then, it was just one-way traffic.

Here, we rate the players of PSG after a comfortable victory.

Keylor Navas - 7.5/10

Was a spectator for large portions of the match as Nimes barely offered anything in the way of the attack. However, the Costa Rican kept his powders dry, staying vigilant for any possible incursion inside the area and making two routine saves.

Alessandro Florenzi - 8/10

Saw off his best night for PSG yet. The ex-AS Roma star was a live wire on the right flank, relentlessly bombing down the wings to lay crosses for the likes of Mbappe and Kean. After watching two of his efforts ricochet off the post, Florenzi was rewarded for his persistence with an easy goal.

Abdou Diallo - 6.5/10

The PSG defense was rarely threatened but Diallo was involved in building from the back. He made 99 passes and won three defensive aerial duels, besides which there was nothing spectacular about his game.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

He too had a straight-forward match, rarely having to make a crucial tackle or an interception. However, his towering stature meant he was hard to beat in the air, winning all four of his aerial duels and completing 89% of his passes.

Mitchel Bakker - 7/10

After being shortlisted in the final 20 nominees for the Golden Boy award, Bakker turned in a blinder to show why he's in the reckoning. A wellspring of supplies from the left, the Dutchman connected well with the PSG attackers, creating three chances. He also led his team in terms of tackles (3) and interceptions (3) made.

Mitchel Bakker with another excellent 90 minutes for PSG in their 4-0 win over Nimes:



81 touches

86.4% pass completion

3 chances created

3 aerials won

3 tackles (most for PSG)

3 interceptions (most for PSG)

4/5 accurate crosses



The 20-year-old left-back is a future star.

Rafinha - 7/10

Was served with a baptism of fire on his first start for PSG. Rafinha was on the receiving end of a horrendous studs-up challenge from Loick Landre, who deservedly got sent off for that, before going into the book himself for lunging in on Patrick Burner. Gained a measure of redemption shortly afterward for his wonderful through-ball which created Mbappe's opener.

Rafinha took a flying kick to the side just 12 minutes into his PSG debut

Leandro Paredes - N/A

A day to forget for the Argentinian, who was subject to roughhousing from the hosts, particularly Lucas Deaux, catching him on the shin with a nasty challenge. Paredes eventually succumbed to the knock and was taken off in the 12th minute, with Ander Herrera replacing him in the first half.

Idrissa Gueye - 7.5/10

Worked hard in the midfield to recycle and distribute the ball, as he completed 92% of his passes and impeded the home side's movements with crucial tackles. The ex-Evertonian tried a couple of shots from range and even had a headed effort from a corner saved by Reynet.

Pablo Sarabia - 7.5/10

Was totally eclipsed by Florenzi on his side of the pitch, but Sarabia's off-the-ball movement allowed the Italian plenty of space to run into. After coming close to scoring on a few occasions in the second half, he found the net with a cool finish through Reynet's legs, adding to his earlier assists for Mbappe and Florenzi.

Moise Kean - 7/10

The youngster started his first game for PSG and endured quite a frustrating night. Missed an easy chance early on, was denied on the line by Reynet and finally headed an effort straight against the crossbar. He tried his best, but a debut goal just wasn't meant to be for Kean.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

The world's most expensive youngster was at it again, scoring twice on the night to bring up his tally to four for the season. Showed incredible composure with both finishes, once again reminding everyone why he's one of the world's best.

Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 this season: four games, four goals, four assists

A hat-trick would've been possible if it wasn't for Reynet's heroics in goal.