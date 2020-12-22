Nimes vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nimes will play hosts to Dijon in their Ligue 1 fixture scheduled to take place at the Stade des Costières on Wednesday night.

This is a battle between two teams in the bottom three. If the hosts win, they have some hope of moving into the safe zone but Dijon will stay in the relegation zone even if they win the three points in this match.

📈 Le classement complet de @Ligue1UberEats ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kia3VgUJvA — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) December 20, 2020

Nimes vs Dijon Head-to-Head

There have been 19 meetings between the two sides since 2008, across Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and Coupe de France. Both teams have seven wins to their name and five meetings have ended in a draw.

All of their previous six encounters have ended with a clean sheet for at least one of these two sides.

Nimes form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Dijon form guide: L-L-D-D-W

Nimes vs Dijon Team News

One of the reasons for Nimes' poor display this term has been the ongoing injury crisis.

They will have as many as nine players ruled out for this home game. Yassine Benrahou, Andres Cubas, Lucas Deaux, Pablo Martinez, Anthony Briancon, Birger Meling, Clement Depres and Antoine Valério are all out injured.

Baptiste Reynet a détourné 8 penalties depuis ses débuts en Ligue 1 en 2011/12, seul Benoît Costil fait mieux sur la période (16).



C’est son 1er penalty détourné en L1 depuis le 25 août 2019 (avec Toulouse à Paris). pic.twitter.com/qQwmoKBCFR — Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) December 21, 2020

Loïck Landre did not feature against Saint Etienne and will not be able to start this game. Jérôme Arpinon will have to rely on his squad depth once again.

Injured: Yassine Benrahou (thigh), Andres Cubas (knee), Lucas Deaux (ankle), Pablo Martinez (muscle), Anthony Briancon (knee), Birger Meling (knee), Clement Depres (ACL), Antoine Valério (groin), Loïck Landre (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nothing seems to be going Dijon's way this season. Apart from the on-field disappointments, they also have a few injury concerns to worry about this term. Ahmad Ngouyamsa, Wesley Lautoa, Roger Assale and Yassine Benzia are all on the sidelines at the moment.

Injured: Wesley Lautoa (toe), Roger Assalé (muscle), Ahmad Ngouyamsa (knee), Yassine Benzia (hand)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nimes vs Dijon Predicted XI

Nimes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Baptiste Reynet; Sofiane Alakouch, Kelyan Guessoum, Florian Miguel, Gaetan Paquiez; Lamine Fomba, Sidy Sarr, Niclas Eliasson; Zinedine Ferhat, Nolan Roux, Renaud Ripart

Dijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi; Ngonda Muzinga, Jonathan Panzo, Bruno Manga, Sacha Boey; Eric Ebimbe, Ibrahim Ndong; Mounir Chouiar, Bersant Celina, Pape Cheikh Diop; Pape Moussa Konate

Nimes vs Dijon Prediction

Nimes are without some of their most experienced defenders. This is reflected in their stats, with 31 goals conceded giving them the worst defensive record in the league.

Dijon, on the other hand, are the side with the worst offensive record in the league, having scored just nine times this season. We do not expect much from this bottom-of-the-table clash which will probably end in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Nimes 0-0 Dijon