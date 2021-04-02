Nimes vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Nimes will welcome Saint-Etienne to the Stade des Costieres on Sunday for a matchday 31 fixture in Ligue 1.

The hosts were 2-1 victors away to previous table-toppers Lille before the international break. First half goals from Moussa Kone and Renaud Ripart gave Rani Asaaf's side all three points.

The shock victory was immensely beneficial to Nimes in their quest for survival and it moved them up to 18th spot on the table.

Saint-Etienne were at the end of a 4-0 thrashing by Monaco on home turf. Kreplin Diatta, Stefan Jovetic and Sofiane Diop were all among the goals for the Principality outfit.

That defeat saw Claude Puel's side remain in 16th spot, setting up this game as a marquee relegation six-pointer.

Nîmes – Saint-Étienne : Thomas Léonard au sifflethttps://t.co/uGGupMR428 — 🐊 Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) April 2, 2021

Nimes vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

This will be the 12th meeting between the sides in the last decade. Saint-Etienne have a much better record with six wins, while Nimes have been victorious only once. Four previous games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when both sides could not be separated in a 2-2 draw on matchday 16.

Advertisement

Nimes have been in impressive form and have lost just one of their last seven league games, with four wins registered in that sequence. Saint-Etienne, by contrast, have been in free fall and have just one win from their last five league games.

Nimes form guide: W-D-L-D-W

Saint-Etienne form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Nimes vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Nimes

The hosts have several injury concerns ahead of the visit of Saint-Etienne. Karim Aribi (sprained ankle), Anthony Briancon (thigh), Lucas Buades (calf), Pablo Martinez (knee), Sidy Sarr (leg) and Clement Depres (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Lamine Fomba will be suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injuries: Anthony Briancon, Lucas Buades, Pablo Martinez, Sidy Sarr, Clement Depres, Karim Aribi

Suspension: Lamine Fomba

Saint-Etienne

The visitors have three players sidelined through injury. Romain Hamouma (thigh), Alpha Sissoko (knee) and Yvann Macon (ACL) have all been ruled out through fitness issues.

Furthermore, the trio of Arnaud Nordin, Adil Aouchiche and Jessy Moulin all tested positive to COVID-19 and are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for Saint-Etienne.

Injuries: Alpha Sissoko, Yvann Macon, Romain Hamouma

COVID-19: Arnaud Nordin, Adil Aouchiche, Jessy Moulin

Suspension: none

Advertisement

Nimes vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Nimes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet (GK); Birger Meling, Naomichi Ueda, Keylan Guessoum, Sofiane Alakouch; Andres Cubas, Niclas Eliasson, Renaud Ripart, Yassine Benrahou, Zinedine Ferhat; Moussa Kone

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Stefan Bajic (GK); Timothee Kolodziejczak, Papu Abou Cisse, Saidou Sow; Miguel Trauco, Yvan Neyou Noupa, Mahdi Camara, Mathieu Debuchy; Ryad Boudebouz; Denis Bouanga, Wahbi Kaziri

Nimes vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Nimes have been in much better form but Saint-Etienne will be wary of dropping points against a direct relegation rival.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Nimes 1-1 Saint-Etienne