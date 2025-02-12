NK Celje vs APOEL Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

NK Celje will host APOEL at Arena Z’dezele on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase playoffs clash. The hosts will be keen to capitalize on their home advantage and get an edge before the return leg.

Grofje finished the league phase in 21st place, narrowly qualifying for the playoff rounds on goal difference with a 3-2 comeback victory over The New Saints on the final matchday. The Slovenian side had only picked up four points before that, with a 5-1 thumping of Istanbul Basaksehir and a 3-3 draw against Jagiellonia while suffering losses to Vitoria, Real Betis and Pafos.

APOEL were disappointed to narrowly miss out on direct qualification to the round of 16 due to goal difference after clinching impressive wins over Fiorentina, Molde and Noah along the way. The visitors’ only loss in the league phase came against Borac, but they also dropped points in 1-1 draws against Shamrock Rovers in the opening round and against Astana in the final round.

NK Celje vs APOEL Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Celje's only meeting with Cypriot opposition in Europe came back in December when they lost 2-0 to Pafos in the league phase.

APOEL have played against Slovenian opposition four times, winning two and drawing the remaining two.

Only three of the 32 teams in the Conference League's league phase scored more than Celje’s 13 goals. Also, only three teams shipped more than the 13 goals conceded by Thursday's hosts.

Τhrylos have the joint-best defensive record after the league phase, having conceded only five goals in six matches.

The hosts are unbeaten at home in this season's Conference League campaign while the visitors are unbeaten away from home in this campaign.

NK Celje vs APOEL Prediction

Both sides are closely matched going into this first of this two-legged tie. Grofje will hope to capitalize on their better offensive quality and their impressive home form but will need to be much more solid at the back to secure a first-leg advantage.

Τhrylos will be confident of their abilities on the road and trust that their stellar defensive record in Europe will be enough to help them avoid defeat.

Prediction: NK Celje 2-2 APOEL

NK Celje vs APOEL Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five matches)

