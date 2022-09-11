"No Benzema, no problem!" "Best player in the world, there I said it" - Real Madrid fans wowed by 22-year-old's outstanding performance against Mallorca

Real Madrid fans were elated by Vinicius Jr.'s performance as Los Blancos defeated Real Mallorca at home to pick up their fifth La Liga win of the season.

The Brazilian winger put on a show after his team went behind in the 35th minute. Vedat Muriqi scored his third goal in his last four matches to give Mallorca the lead in the first half.

Federico Valverde scored a spectacular goal to bring his side level in injury time in the first half. After driving forward from his own half, the Uruguayan unleashed a vicious left-footed strike into the top corner.

Later in the second half, Rodrygo dazzled past the Mallorca defense before setting up Vinicius Jr. in the 72nd minute. The Brazilian finished clinically to find the back of the net and give his team the lead.

Rodrygo went on to score a stunning solo goal to secure all three points for Los Blancos in the 89th minute.

New recruit central defender Antonio Rudiger put the icing on the cake with a side-foot volley from a Toni Kroos free kick.

Fans across Twitter heaped praise on Vinicius Jr. after his stunning display. Many claimed that the 22-year-old is currently the best player in the world. Fans also pointed out that with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in spectacular form, Brazil's future is in safe hands.

TWO TERTY 🇳🇬🇬🇭 @Aboa_Banku1 No Benzema Yet No Problem for Madrid. Vinicius and Rodrygo are proper Chefs. No Benzema Yet No Problem for Madrid. Vinicius and Rodrygo are proper Chefs.

Letto @weirdletto “NO Benzema today NO problem” “NO Benzema today NO problem”

TC @totalcristiano Vinicius’ having his fun. But I’m worried they’re coming for his ankles. Vinicius’ having his fun. But I’m worried they’re coming for his ankles.

Trey @UTDTrey Neymar, Antony, Vinicius, Raphinha, Jesus and Rodrygo, Brazil really are in safe hands. Neymar, Antony, Vinicius, Raphinha, Jesus and Rodrygo, Brazil really are in safe hands.

TC @totalcristiano I LOVE VINICIUS SO MUCH. I LOVE VINICIUS SO MUCH.

Löçky #14 @somaIiba 5 games in a row for vinicius.... This ballon d'or at the end of the season is gonna hit like crack



Preeti @MadridPreeti Vinicius Jr is the best player in the world. I said what i said.



Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo I love Vinicius because he reminds of why I fell in love with football in the first place I love Vinicius because he reminds of why I fell in love with football in the first place

Rk @RkFutbol Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo toying with Mallorca players Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo toying with Mallorca players https://t.co/4CKgWCzRhk

Viniciu Jr. has enjoyed a spectacular start to his campaign. In six games for Real Madrid this season, the Brazilian has scored four goals and provided two assists. The youngster has also shone in the absence of Madrid's attacking spearhead Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric explains reason behind sublime form despite getting older

Real Madrid star Luka Modric

Luka Modric recently celebrated his 37th birthday. However, the Croatian seems to be aging like fine wine.

Modric was signed from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2013. Once termed the worst signing of the season, it didn't take long for the maestro to turn his fortune around at the club. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength to become one of the all-time greats of the club.

Here's what the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner had to say to Real Madrid TV on his form despite his age (via Diario AS):

“They always ask me for my secret, but I don't know what to tell you. It's natural. I live by and for football 24 hours a day. I think that is very important. I love what I do, and I am enjoying my profession like never before because I know that I am at a difficult age for a footballer."

Real Madrid won the Champions League and La Liga double last season under Carlo Ancelotti with Modric starring for the side and have begun this season in great fashion.

