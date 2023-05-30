“No doubt for me” – Rio Ferdinand makes bold claim on how Premier League star will improve Arsenal

Arsenal's starting lineup will be improved by the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice according to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Rice, 24, continues to be linked with the Gunners with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his midfield at the Emirates. His side missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City with a lack of strength in depth proving decisive.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand has backed Rice to flourish at Arsenal should he make the move across London. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"I think you need a couple to come in and improve the starting XI. Declan Rice does improve your starting XI, no doubt for me, if you do go and get him."

Rice has been in excellent form for West Ham this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 49 games across competitions. The Hammers' valuation of their captain is said to be around the £100 million mark. Reports claim that the Englishman wants the move despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Ferdinand added:

"But it’s whether the price is going to be a price that Arsenal agree with and that West Ham accept. I think there might be a big disparity between where both clubs are at the moment."

The Gunners have been boosted by their UEFA Champions League qualification. Arteta's side will likely undergo alterations and Granit Xhaka looks set to leave the club. Rice may be viewed as the Swiss midfielder's direct replacement. He has shone with West Ham and is now intent on playing in Europe's elite club competition.

Arsenal intend on keeping Emile Smith Rowe despite lack of game time

Smith Rowe will be remaining with the Gunners.

Emile Smith Rowe has struggled with injury issues this season, managing 15 appearances with two assists. There has been talk of the English midfielder potentially leaving Arsenal amid his struggles this season.

However, The Athletic reports that the Gunners want to keep Smith Rowe who is deemed an important part of Arteta's plan at the Emirates. He has a contract with the north Londoners until 2026 so there is no panic over a potential expiration being on the horizon.

Smith Rowe came through the youth ranks at Arsenal before making his senior debut in 2018. He has since made 96 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists.

This season has been a write-off for the attacking midfielder due to his injury woes. However, it is clear that he is a valued member of Arteta's squad that will be playing Champions League football next season.

Poll : 0 votes