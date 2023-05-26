Declan Rice makes transfer decision amid interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea - Reports

West Ham United captain Declan Rice's preference is reportedly to join Arsenal despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to The Mirror, Rice, 24, is ready to make it clear he wants to join the Gunners this summer. The Hammers have accepted that the English midfielder will leave the club and will listen to bids of around £100 million.

Declan Rice is Arsenal's top transfer target, but they have been joined in their pursuit recently by Manchester United. Meanwhile, Chelsea have always been long-term admirers of their former academy graduate.

The English midfielder has been a standout performer for West Ham this season. He has featured 48 times across competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Mikel Arteta's side are said to have put in a ton of groundwork in securing the Englishman's signature. The Gunners will look to bolster their midfield ahead of their return to UEFA Champions League football.

Rice is viewed as a potential replacement to Granit Xhaka who looks set to leave Arsenal this summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayer Leverkusen are closing in on his signature.

For now, the England international is concentrating on helping West Ham win the Europa Conference League. David Moyes' men are in the final, facing Fiorentina on June 7.

However, should he be allowed to depart the London Stadium this summer, his preference is to join Arsenal. It will be down to the North Londoners coming to an agreement with the Hammers. He joined the Irons' youth setup in 2015 and has since become the senior side's captain.

Manchester United boss keen on reuniting Arsenal-target Declan Rice with Mason Mount

Manchester United want Mason Mount (left) and Declan Rice.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing not only Declan Rice but also his longtime friend Mason Mount. The Chelsea midfielder is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer amid his contract expiring next year.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are keen on Mount, which could see him reunited with his best friend Rice. The duo were in Chelsea's youth ranks together before the latter departed in 2013.

Mount has endured a difficult season with the Blues, struggling for form amid his side's disappointing campaign. He has scored just three goals and provided six assists in 35 games across competitions.

Ten Hag seemingly wants an English core in his team, and there are also reports that he's eager to sign Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker's future is uncertain, with just one year left in his contract.

