“No Messi, yes party!”, “Toxic fan base” – Fans react to how PSG players celebrated with Ultras after 4-0 win over Marseille

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat their biggest domestic rivals Olympique Marseille 4-0 in La Classique, to return to form in the French league.

PSG came up against Marseille following a defeat at home to OGC Nice in their previous Ligue 1 match. The French giants eased past Borussia Dortmund in their midweek UEFA Champions League match, but a derby match was always going to be more scrutinised.

Marseille did not provide much of a test for the league champions as they were swept aside with relative ease. Despite losing stars like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Neymar and Marco Verratti this summer, the champions were not weakened against their derby rivals, to their fans' delight.

PSG Ultras at the stadium celebrated with their players at the end of the match, prompting reactions from fans online. These fans made use of Instagram to air their views after footage emerged of the celebrations.

A group of fans criticised the Ultras in the comment section of the video shared by One Football. They opined that the same Ultras will waste no time to turn on the players once their performance drops slightly.

Fans comment on the Ultras

See more reactions below:

Fans comment on the Ultras

Fans comment on the Ultras

Fans comment on the Ultras

A fan noticed that the party-like atmosphere came after Messi left the club this summer.

Fans comment on PSG Ultras

Messi fell out of favor with PSG fans at the end of his stint

The arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris brought about a lot of fanfare and excitement among the club's fans, but this feeling was short-lived. By the end of his spell at the Parc des Princes, the Argentine great was jeered at by the fans.

The Ultras accused Messi and another superstar Neymar of not caring enough, and asked that the pair leave the club. They got their wish this summer as both players left for Inter Miami and Al-Hilal, respectively.

In a testament to their strength and depth, Les Parisiens did not need Kylian Mbappe, either, to win the derby. Achraf Hakim opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side before Randal Kolo Muani and a Goncalo Ramos brace sealed the win.