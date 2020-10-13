'No one can stop Cristiano Ronaldo' — Dejan Kulusevski warns Sweden about Juventus teammate ahead of Nations League clash

Sweden star Dejan Kulusevski admitted that he has no idea how to stop his Juventus teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of their encounter on Wednesday. The pair are set to clash during Sweden's trip to Portugal in League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League 2020/21.

Kulusevski, who recently joined Italian champions Juventus from Atalanta, has already made his debut for the club and slotted alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

As his side prepare for a visit to Portugal, Kulusevski discusses the prospect of facing his Juventus teammate.

Kulusevski feels no on can stop Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Kulusevski showered his Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo with immense praise

Speaking on his teammate, 20-year-old said;

"There is no one who can stop him [Cristiano Ronaldo]. If he has a good day, he decides everything on his own. We did not manage to stop him last match, but we get another chance on Wednesday."

He added,

"I do not know how to stop him, you have to be aggressive get him frustrated. I know what it's like to play against aggressive backs and in the end you get frustrated."

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal for Portugal; he's only the second ever male player to score 100+ for his national side, after Ali Daei for Iran (109). Landmark. pic.twitter.com/ElpBLRrGjQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 8, 2020

The Swede already came up against the Selecao in the reverse fixture, during which Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the first European player to reach 100 international goals in a 2-0 win. He was simply unstoppable on that occasion, dispatching an absolute rocket of a strike from outside the box and finding the back of the net from a free-kick.

Kulusevski has already had several training sessions with Juventus after his £31m move over the summer. He impressed Juventus after some impressive performances while on loan at Parma from Atalanta, during which they purchased him.

The Swedish attacker was mighty impressive in his first two games and scored just minutes into his debut for Juventus. After an unintentional set-up from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus wonderkid slotted the ball past the Sampdoria keeper from the edge of the area to give his side the lead.

2000 - Dejan #Kulusevski is the youngest player to have been involved in 10+ goals in the top-5 European leagues 2019-20 (four goals and seven assists for him). Colt. pic.twitter.com/hbr2OtWMxI — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 2, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo began the campaign in fine form after netting three in his opening two games so far, against Sampdoria and AS Roma.

The Portuguese produced a precious equaliser for a ten-man Juventus after Adrien Rabiot was sent off due to a second yellow card against the Giallorossi to bring them back into the game.

