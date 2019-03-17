×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

No Ronaldo, No Party: Juventus lose first league game of the season

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
News
178   //    17 Mar 2019, 19:46 IST

Genoa CFC v Juventus - Serie A
Genoa CFC v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus were handed their first loss in the Italian top flight this season on Sunday when they were defeated 2-0 by Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday for their away trip to Genoa after the star striker scored a hat trick in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night against Atletico Madrid.

The heart of the matter

After having played their first 27 Serie A matches of the current campaign without a loss, Juventus were beaten by a motivated Genoa side on Sunday afternoon. The Bianconeri entered the contest 18 points clear of second place Napoli and opted to rest their superstar in order to keep him fresh for the remainder of the season.

Ronaldo has featured in 25 matches already this season and Massimiliano Allegri felt that the Portuguese international deserved a break.

However, Juventus struggled to find the back of the net without the 34-year-old and as a result, they had their undefeated record snapped.

Despite the loss, Juventus are cruising to their eighth consecutive Scudetto and should not be affected too much. They had gone undefeated under Antonio Conte in 2011-2012 and were hoping to do so again this year after investing so heavily in Ronaldo.

What's next?

Following the international break, Juventus will take on Empoli next in domestic competition on March 30th at home. They then take on Cagliari and Milan before their crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final date with Dutch giants Ajax.

While the Italians will be disappointed to not have gone undefeated in Serie A, they have their eyes on winning Europe's most prestigious club competition for the first time since 1996. If they are able to win the Champions League, Sunday's defeat against Genoa will long be forgotten.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Genoa Football Cristiano Ronaldo Goran Pandev
Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Twitter reacts as Genoa condemn Juventus to first Serie A loss of the season
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo rested for Juventus' trip to Genoa
RELATED STORY
Krzysztof Piątek: The unknown rival getting better of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Genoa v AC Milan: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI 
RELATED STORY
5 Records Ronaldo has already set while at Juventus
RELATED STORY
4 Records Ronaldo has set at Juventus!
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - the phenomenon separating the fates of Juventus and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo saves 10 man Juventus from first defeat
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of losing Serie A top-scorer tag to 36-year-old veteran striker
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €80m superstar at Juventus, Zidane wants to sign €50m Milan target and more Serie A news: 14 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
FT CAG FIO
2 - 1
 Cagliari vs Fiorentina
FT SAS SAM
3 - 5
 Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
FT SPA ROM
2 - 1
 SPAL vs Roma
FT TOR BOL
2 - 3
 Torino vs Bologna
FT GEN JUV
2 - 0
 Genoa vs Juventus
71' ATA CHI
1 - 1
 Atalanta vs Chievo
70' EMP FRO
2 - 1
 Empoli vs Frosinone
84' LAZ PAR
4 - 1
 Lazio vs Parma
Today NAP UDI 10:30 PM Napoli vs Udinese
Tomorrow MIL INT 01:00 AM Milan vs Internazionale
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us