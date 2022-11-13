"No Ronaldo, no TV" "Ten Hag out" - Manchester United fans lose their minds as Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on matchday squad for Premier League clash against Fulham

Manchester United fans on Twitter are not pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo's exclusion from the matchday squad for their Premier League away clash against Fulham on Sunday, November 13.

The forward was out of contention for their midweek Carabao Cup match against Aston Villa due to illness. He will not be involved in their last game ahead of the World Cup break.

Erik ten Hag stated that Ronaldo was ill, but was expected to recover in time for the game against Fulham. However, this does not seem to be the case, as the Portugal international is not part of the matchday squad to face the Cottagers.

This has upset the Manchester United fans, who took to Twitter to slam Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the squad. There were widely held expectations that the Selecao captain would meet popular YouTuber Speed (aka IShowSpeed) at Craven Cottage, but this wouldn't be happening.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Fulham manager speaks ahead of clash with Manchester United

The Cottagers will enter the game following a hard-fought defeat against Manchester City, who secured all three points after a 95th minute penalty was given to them. Fulham are ninth after that defeat, with 19 points in their kitty.

The fighting display against the Premier League champions will give Fulham some hope and confidence against Manchester United, but manager Marco Silva is not expecting an easy game. United are fifth in the table, with 23 points to their name.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Fulham manager said:

"It will be a really tough one, when they are at their best level, they are a top team, that is clear for everyone. They have high quality all over the pitch and on the bench as well and in these situations, we know we really have to be at our best, best level to compete.

"Playing at the Cottage will be difficult for them as well, we have to make life really difficult for them, our fans should be on their best day to help us, and together we can compete really hard and be really tough to play against."

"You want them to feel the same that all the other teams that played at the Cottage felt and this is the main thing for us and after, let's see if the team performs well, better, or has the right conditions to win the game and I hope we can do our best to win that day."

Although the Red Devils will be without Cristiano Ronaldo, Erik ten Hag will be hoping his charges can snatch up all three points and leave Craven Cottage with a win.

