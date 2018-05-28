Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
No Salah no party: Real Madrid's 13th UCL title was just a matter of time

The game changing-moment in the 2018 Champions League final

Lew Fink
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 28 May 2018, 14:20 IST
1.20K

UEFA Champions League'Real Madrid v Liverpool FC'
A distraught Mohamed Salah received treatment on the pitch

Notwithstanding their goalkeeper committing two of the most horrendous blunders ever witnessed in a major Cup Final, Liverpool fans will forever complain that first half injury to talisman Mohamed Salah ultimately robbed them of European glory in Kiev.

Loris Karius was a forlorn figure at the final whistle, rooted to the ground having gifted Real Madrid their first and third goals in a nightmare performance that will live with him forever.

But its what happened after half an hour of a tense opening no one had predicted that Jurgen Klopp will maintain was the deciding factor in their doomed bid for a historic 6th title.

He's known for it of course, so when Sergio Ramos rose with the Egyptian idol of the Kop there was always a danger of something dramatic about to happen as the pair collapsed in a heap inside the Madrid half.

The highly-experienced Real skipper has a canny knack of snuffing out danger by fair means or foul and on this occasion forced his opponent's arm under his own and gripped it tightly as they hit the deck.

Also read: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points from the Champions League Final

The result, almost inevitably, was that the African superstar sustained a severe shoulder injury caused by the impact and although after initial treatment bravely tried to carry on, was forced to leave the field in tears with an hour left to play.

The wily Ramos was quick to console his victim so as to negate punishment to be metered out by the referee. But the consequences of his actions meant the main threat to his team's attempt to secure a third successive victory in the competition was greatly reduced.

There is no question that the Spanish giants fully deserved their record-breaking 13 th success, but for those that had travelled so far only to see their dreams shattered in that heart-breaking moment, will always maintain that a cruel twist of fate led to their ultimate downfall.

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
