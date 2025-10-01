Noah vs Rijeka Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Noah FC and Rijeka will battle for three points in their opening game of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday (October 2nd). The game will be played at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a dramatic 2-0 home win over Ararat Yerevan in the Armenian Premier League over the weekend. Their visitors were reduced to 10 men when Clinton Dombila was sent off in the 38th minute. However, Noah struggled to break their opponents down despite their numerical advantage. It took injury-time goals from second-half substitutes Gor Manvelyan and Matheus Aias to settle the contest.
Rijeka, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw at home to Istra 1961 in the Croatian HNL.
RIJ will shift their focus to the continent, having dropped to the Conference League following their elimination from the Europa League by PAOK. Noah booked their spot at this stage with a 7-3 aggregate win over Olimpija Ljubljana in the playoff.
Noah vs Rijeka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first head-to-head clash between the two sides. Neither side have faced an opponent from Croatia or Armenia, respectively.
- Rijeka have conceded nine goals across three away games in Europe this season.
- Noah have won their last five home games, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.
- Rijeka's last five away games have produced over 3.5 goals.
- Rijeka have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (three losses).
Noah vs Rijeka Prediction
Noah won a maiden Armenian league title last season and added a cup double to the kitty. This saw them begin their European sojourn in the UEFA Champions League, but consecutive drop-downs mean they will be competing in the Conference League for the second consecutive season.
Rijeka are competing in the Conference League main stage for the first time in their history. They ended their seven-year title drought last term, but have had an atrocious title defense and are winless in six games since winning their opening league game of the season. They also started their European journey in the Champions League.
We expect the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Noah 2-2 Rijeka
Noah vs Rijeka Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals