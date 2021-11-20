"Nobody expected the title race to be decided in November" - Thomas Tuchel says it's 'good news' for Chelsea to be in the middle of the Premier League title race

The first match of Gameweek 12 in the Premier League will see Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.

Chelsea have begun the season in fine fashion, suffering only one defeat in the Premier League so far. They have also maintained one of the tightest defenses in the world in the process.

The Blues are three points clear at the top of the league, and another win this weekend could see Thomas Tuchel's team stretch their lead even further.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🔵 Chelsea were the only Premier League side to win all 4 matches in October



🤔 But how many Blues players make the best XI?



📝 Click below to reveal the full Premier League team of the month 👇 🔵 Chelsea were the only Premier League side to win all 4 matches in October🤔 But how many Blues players make the best XI?📝 Click below to reveal the full Premier League team of the month 👇

Before his team's clash with the Foxes, the German was asked about the club’s domestic performances and their strong position in the title race. Tuchel said:

"If you’re in the middle of it (the title race) it shows you’re in the right place and we are at a club that always wants to be in the middle of title races. Nobody expected the title race to be decided in November so it’s good news if we’re already in the middle of it."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Chelsea have won 10 of their 14 Premier League away games under Thomas Tuchel (D3 L1). Only Guus Hiddink and José Mourinho (13) have reached 10 away victories in fewer games in the competition than the German. Perfect. 10 - Chelsea have won 10 of their 14 Premier League away games under Thomas Tuchel (D3 L1). Only Guus Hiddink and José Mourinho (13) have reached 10 away victories in fewer games in the competition than the German. Perfect. https://t.co/MTB79IeIIC

The former PSG manager also tried to reduce any pressure on his team before the soon-approaching hectic festive schedule:

“It’s November, it’s such a long way to go and it won’t help too much if we speak too much about it.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea's opponents Leicester have struggled to find their footing this season. Tuchel will be eager to capitalize on his team's form to make a strong early bid for the title.

He will continue scoring goals for Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel speaks on Kai Havertz

Armenia v Germany - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

In his debut season with Chelsea, Kai Havertz scored 9 goals in 45 appearances, including the winning goal in the Champions League final. He has already scored four goals in 16 games this season, and Tuchel believes the German star will only get better:

“He will continue [his goal scoring form], no doubts about it because he has a good character and attitude. He took the right step to challenge himself in the Premier League with Chelsea.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“This is the right club to bring out the best in him. He simply needs time and grass doesn’t grow faster if you pull it, it still takes time. He is still young, hungry and ambitious."

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee