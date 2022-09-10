"None of my business!" - Barcelona boss Xavi provides blunt response when quizzed on Antoine Griezmann's future

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez attended a pre-match press conference ahead of the Blaugrana's clash against Cadiz this weekend. The manager was asked about the players who were preparing for the game, but he also fielded questions about Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman notably left on loan to Atletico Madrid after a sub-par stint at Camp Nou, but a recent turn of events could see the clubs go to court regarding his signing.

When asked about the Griezmann situation (via Mundo Deportivo), Xavi explained that it was a club issue:

"My opinion will change nothing, it's a question for Cholo, he made it clear that it's a club issue. I haven't talked about Griezmann, it's an Atlético-Barça issue, it's a club issue that I don't, I've dealt with it. We haven't dealt with the Griezmann case. Bad leg, huh?"

He was asked about Griezmann's future once more, to which he bluntly responded:

"Griezmann ? It's a club issue, it's none of my business. There's no debate, we think he's an Atlético player."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @relevo If no solution is reached with Griezmann's situation, the player would have one year left on his contract with Barcelona and would have a salary of €20m that year with the Catalan club. If no solution is reached with Griezmann's situation, the player would have one year left on his contract with Barcelona and would have a salary of €20m that year with the Catalan club.— @relevo https://t.co/iLhbG7glCl

The Barcelona-Atletico Madrid situation regarding Antoine Griezmann could take a legal turn

The situation surrounding the 31-year-old's future at Camp Nou will soon be a case for the courts, if reports from Marca are to be believed. According to the Spanish publication, Barcelona are prepared to sue Atletico Madrid over the forward's loan agreement.

Essentially, both clubs had agreed to a clause in the agreement which stipulated that the Rojiblancos had to purchase Griezmann on a permanent transfer. This clause was included in the event that the forward featured for more than 50% of all available minutes while on loan at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barca claim that the 50% of minutes requirement was applicable in Griezmann's first season on loan, Atleti believe that the percentage requirement is for two seasons.

This has led Diego Simeone to play the France international as a substitute so far this season, with Griezmann starting each game from the 60th minute onward. This trick from the Rojiblancos has upset the Camp Nou hierarchy, who have now reportedly threatened legal action.

B/R Football @brfootball



Atletí only have to pay that fee if he plays 50% or more of the minutes he is available for.



It's why he's come off the bench after the 60th minute all season Barcelona are preparing a lawsuit against Atlético over the payment of $40M for Griezmann, reports @SiqueRodriguez Atletí only have to pay that fee if he plays 50% or more of the minutes he is available for.It's why he's come off the bench after the 60th minute all season Barcelona are preparing a lawsuit against Atlético over the payment of $40M for Griezmann, reports @SiqueRodriguezAtletí only have to pay that fee if he plays 50% or more of the minutes he is available for. It's why he's come off the bench after the 60th minute all season 😐 https://t.co/Hu5oQ9uxcV

If they were to cross the percentage requirement, Atletico would be obligated to pay €40 million for the forward, which they do not want to part with. Due to Barcelona's financial situation, they will be interested in Griezmann's permanent transfer, as it would add €40 million to their pockets.

