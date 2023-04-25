"Nonsense from Ancelotti", "Should leave" - Fans slam Carlo Ancelotti for 'agenda' against 23-year-old star as Real Madrid name XI against Girona

Real Madrid supporters are discontented with Carlo Ancelotti's decision to exclude Aurelien Tchouameni from the starting lineup away against Girona in La Liga on Tuesday, April 25.

The French midfielder was a highly coveted target for Los Blancos last summer. They ultimately secured his signing for €100 million from AS Monaco despite Liverpool's interest.

However, Tchouameni has struggled to find a consistent spot in Ancelotti's starting lineup. With only 19 starts in La Liga this season, the young French midfielder's appearances have been sporadic. Tchouameni has started in just four of his last eight games while coming off the bench in the remaining four matches.

Real Madrid fans are eager to witness Tchouameni's potential unfolding and have turned to Twitter to criticize Ancelotti's decision to bench him against Girona. Here are some of their tweets:

Real Madrid prepare to secure win over Girona

Real Madrid are gearing up to pursue their fifth consecutive win across all competitions as they set their sights on Tuesday's face-off against Girona. They currently occupy the second spot in the La Liga table.

Los Blancos head into the clash with momentum, having secured a 2-0 triumph over Celta Vigo last Saturday. The victory against Celta saw Marco Asensio and Eder Militao score the goals, propelling Carlo Ancelotti's squad to a total of 65 points. However, they continue to trail Barcelona by 11 points atop the La Liga table.

Barca beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 last week. Atletico, who hold the third position, were hot on Real Madrid's heels in their quest for second place. Diego Simeone's squad were in top form during the second half of the campaign. However, their loss at Camp Nou has set them back by five points.

While Madrid might not expect Barcelona to slip up and relinquish their lead, Los Blancos are still hungry for success this season. The capital club are vying for two prestigious trophies, with crucial matches lined up in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid are scheduled to clash with Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6. They will then host Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final just three days later.

Their upcoming league games against Girona, Almeria, and Real Sociedad will be intriguing to watch. Ancelotti will likely strategize to keep his players energized for the trio of monumental matches.

