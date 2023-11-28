Nordsjaelland vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023 

Nordsjaelland will host Fenerbahce at Right to Dream Park on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage campaign.

The hosts have struggled for results of late and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage. They played out a 1-1 draw against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava in their last group game and would perhaps feel deserved more after a strong first-half performance. However, they were guilty of wasteful finishing and managed to get just a point.

Nordsjaelland sit second in Group H with seven points from four games. They are just two points behind their midweek opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

Fenerbahce have performed well in the Conference League this season and are closing in on a last-16 spot. However, they suffered their first defeat of the competition on matchday four, losing 2-0 to Ludogorets.

Nordsjaelland vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Nordsjaelland and Fenerbahce.

The visitors picked up a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Sarı Kanaryalar have had three meetings against Danish opposition in European competitions, winning all three outings by an aggregate scoreline of 8-2.

The hosts have failed to score in their last two matches after finding the back of the net in each of their six games prior to that.

Nordsjaelland are the highest-scoring side in Group H so far with a goal tally of 11.

Fenerbahce have kept just one clean sheet in their last four matches.

Nordsjaelland vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Nordsjaelland are on a three-game winless streak and have won just two of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, performed well on home turf this season, losing just one of their last 12 games at the Right to Dream Park and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game winless run and will hope to kick on from that. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Nordsjaelland 0-1 Fenerbahce

Nordsjaelland vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Fenerbahce's last 11 away matches)