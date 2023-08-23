Nordsjaelland vs Partizan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2023 

Nordsjaelland and Partizan will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Silkeborg in the Danish Superliga last weekend. Soren Tengstedt and Alexander Lind scored second-half goals to inspire the victory.

Partizan booked their spot in the playoffs with a penalty shootout victory over Sabah Baku. Both sides claimed respective 2-0 home wins, with the Serbians progressing with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Nordsjaelland, meanwhile, qualified over FCSB with a 2-0 aggregate victory. Both sides shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the first leg in Romania, while Nordsjaelland claimed a 2-0 home win in the second leg.

Nordsjaelland vs Partizan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were also paired in a Europa League qualifier in 2018 when Partizan qualified with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

There were goals at both ends and more than three goals scored in the two legs of their 2018 tie.

Nordsjaelland's defeat to Silkeborg ended their six-game unbeaten start to the season (five wins).

Partizan's three away games this season have been level at the break.

Nordsjaelland's last four games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Partizan have scored at least two goals in four of their five competitive games this season.

Nordsjaelland have won all three home games they have played this season, scoring at least twice in each win.

Nordsjaelland vs Partizan Prediction

Nordsjaelland saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end last weekend. However, the Tigers will have to put that disappointment behind them as they seek to compete in the group stage of a European competition after starting from the qualifiers for the first time in their history.

Partizan Belgrade stand in their way and the Serbians have more continental pedigree, having made it to the round of 32 of the Conference League last term.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nordsjaelland 2-1 Partizan

Nordsjaelland vs Partizan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nordsjaelland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Nordsjaelland to score over 1.5 goals (Nordsjaelland have scored at least two goals in their three home games this season)