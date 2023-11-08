Nordsjaelland vs Spartak Trnava Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023 

Nordsjaelland will welcome Spartak Trnava to the Right to Dream Park for a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday (November 9th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over Velje in the Danish Super Liga on Sunday. Andreas Schjelderup scored the match-winner just past the hour mark.

Spartak Trnava, meanwhile, triumphed over Zlate Moravce-Vrable by the same scoreline in the Slovakian Superliga. Philip Azango scored the match-winner in the 27th minute.

The White Angels will turn their focus to the continent where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat against Nordsjaelland in Slovakia.

The defeat left them bottom of Group H with zero points. Nordsjaelland sit in second spot with six points to show for their efforts in three games.

Nordsjaelland vs Spartak Trnava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture was the first meeting between the two sides.

Nordsjaelland have won four of their last five games in all competitions.

Spartak Trnava are playing a competitive game in Denmark for the first time in their history.

Nordsjaelland have kept a clean sheet in five of the seven games they have played in the Conference League this season (including qualifiers).

Spartak Trnava have won just two of their last 14 away games in European competition (nine losses).

Nordsjaelland have won all three home games they have played in Europe this season, scoring 14 goals and conceding one.

Six of Trnava's last eight competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Nordsjaelland vs Spartak Trnava Prediction

Nordsjaelland are in a good spot to guarantee continental football in the spring. The Tigers will be aiming to do the double over the bottom dwellers in the group to solidify their position before facing Ludogorets and Fenerbahce.

Spartak Trnava, are yet to register their first points in the Conference League. Michal Gasparik's side will have to go all out for victory here, as a defeat could see them eliminated if Fenerbahce get a point against Ludogorets.

Nordsjaelland are heavy favorites here and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. We are backing the hosts to claim a routine win.

Prediction: Nordsjaelland 2-0 Spartak Trnava

Nordsjaelland vs Spartak Trnava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nordsjaelland to win

Tip 2 - Nordsjaelland to win both halves

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals: Yes