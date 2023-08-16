Nordsjælland vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Nordsjælland will entertain FCSB at Right to Dream Park in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

Nordsjælland vs FCSB Preview

Nordsjælland returned from Bucharest in one piece despite playing much of the first leg with one man less. Defender Adamo Nagalo received a second yellow card by the hour mark but his side were able to hold FCSB to a goalless draw. The second leg is expected to be as thrilling as the first.

Tigrene deployed a massive attacking and defensive strategy in the first leg but that might change at home in their attempts to score goals. The Danish side will pour men forth and possibly create exploitable holes in their back half. We saw that in the second round of qualifying. Nordsjælland may have learnt their lessons.

FCSB are in great shape, as are Nordsjælland. Both teams are unbeaten in their last five matches, boasting four wins each and they are topping their respective domestic leagues after four rounds of games in the new season. Nordsjælland are expecting a tough opponent, with the playing field quite level thanks to the goalless draw in the first leg.

Roș-albaștrii reached the group stage last season, which was their second appearance in the competition. On the other hand, Nordsjælland are making their debut and have played only one UEFA Europa Conference League game. The Romanian team will have to be at their best to snatch progress in Farum.

Nordsjælland vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nordsjælland have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Nordsjælland have lost only once in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Nordsjælland have scored 15 goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

FCSB have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Nordsjælland have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches, the same as FCSB.

Nordsjælland vs FCSB Prediction

The tie is still open and either side could prevail, but home advantage could play in favor of Nordsjælland. They will have all 11 players at their disposal, with Nagalo to be replaced. Following the departure of Andreas Schjelderup, Ernest Nuamah will man their attack. He scored 11 goals for the team last season.

Damjan Dokovic will strive to make a difference for FCSB. He boasts two goals in the competition thus far.

Nordsjælland come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Nordsjælland 2-1 FCSB

Nordsjælland vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nordsjælland to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nordsjælland to score first – Yes

Tip 4: FCSB to score - Yes