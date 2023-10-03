Nordsjælland vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2023

Nordsjælland will play host to Ludogorets at Right to Dream Park in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Nordsjælland vs Ludogorets Preview

Nordsjælland kicked off their group stage campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Turkish side Fenerbahçe in an away fixture, which leaves them third in Group H. It was the Danish side’s second setback in 10 matches, but they can take confidence from their impressive home record heading into this game.

Tigrene boast four wins in their last five home matches and will hope to extend that record against the visitors on Thursday. In the Danish Superliga, Nordsjælland sit third with 19 points after 10 rounds of matches and are three points behind the leaders FC Copenhagen. Nordsjælland hold the highest goal differential (+13).

Ludogorets are set to face Nordsjælland for the first time, as they look to maintain their recent momentum. The Bulgarian giants are unbeaten in their last seven outings in all competitions. They sit atop Group H following a 4-0 triumph over Spartak Trnava in the first matchday, level on three points with second-placed Fenerbahçe.

Орnume won the Bulgarian First League last season and began their continental campaign in the UEFA Champions League. But they were subsequently transferred to the Europa League and eventually to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. They will enter this game on the back of three straight away wins.

Nordsjælland vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nordsjælland have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home matches.

Nordsjælland have lost only twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Nordsjælland have played five matches and won three in the Europa Conference League as opposed to three matches and one win for Ludogorets.

Ludogorets have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Nordsjælland have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches while Ludogorets have won thrice and drawn twice.

Nordsjælland vs Ludogorets Prediction

Centre-forward Marcus Ingvartsen and winger Ernest Nuamah lead Nordsjælland with four goals each but are yet to open their account in this competition. Oliver Villadsen scored for the side against Fenerbahçe and will be expecting another opportunity.

Jakub Piotrowski scored a brace against Spartak Trnava. He also boasts two goals in the league. However, Ludogorets’ main attacking threat is Bernard Tekpetey, who has netted four times alongside two assists.

Nordsjælland are expected to make the most of their home advantage in view of reviving their campaign.

Prediction: Nordsjælland 2-1 Ludogorets

Nordsjælland vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nordsjælland to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nordsjælland to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ludogorets to score - Yes