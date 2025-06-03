North Korea vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025

North Korea will face Kyrgyzstan at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday in the penultimate game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be hoping to get a consolation win towards the end of their disastrous qualifying campaign.

North Korea’s 2-1 loss to the United Arab Emirates during the international break in March marked their sixth loss of the group stages, leaving them in last position with only two points from an obtainable 24. The Chollima, who have only one win in their last 12 outings, have been eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers but will hope to finish the round in a respectable manner.

Kyrgyzstan still have a small chance of making the next group phase should they win their final two games and have results elsewhere go in their favor. They have also lost six of their eight qualifying games but picked up their second win of the round in a 3-1 victory over 10-man Qatar last time out and will be optimistic to build on that result this midweek.

North Korea vs Kyrgyzstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only ever met twice in history. North Korea won the first meeting 4-0 while Kyrgyzstan won the second 1-0.

Only three of the 18 teams in the AFC World Cup qualifiers have scored fewer than Korea DPR's seven goals after eight games played.

The visitors have conceded 15 goals in this round of the qualifiers. Only three teams have shipped more after eight games played.

Kyrgyzstan are without a clean sheet in their last four competitive outings and have managed just one in their last 11.

North Korea are currently ranked 118th in the FIFA World Rankings while Kyrgyzstan are ranked 103rd.

North Korea vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Chollima have lost their last five games in competitive action and are winless in their last eight. They have no home advantage this week, with the game set to be played in Saudi Arabia and will have to buck up their ideas to come away with a result here.

The White Falcons will need to be at their best to get all three points against an evenly matched opponent, but will hope to capitalize on North Korea's woeful form.

Prediction: North Korea 1-2 Kyrgyzstan

North Korea vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kyrgyzstan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Kyrgyzstan's last seven games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Four of the hosts’ last six games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

