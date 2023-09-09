North Macedonia 1-1 Italy: 5 Talking Points as the two captains score in a courageous display by the hosts | Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Italy were held to an exciting 1-1 draw by North Macedonia in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Saturday, September 9.

North Macedonia arrived for this contest on the back of one win and two defeats in their three games so far. This brought them on level with the Azzurri on points, but with a severely inferior goal difference of -7. However, Blagoja Milevski's men were ready for the challenge as he named a competitive lineup.

The visitors, on the other hand, won one and lost one of their games so far. Their last outing was a straightforward 2-0 win over Malta away from home. Manager Luciano Spalletti named a strong lineup as he looked to guide his team back to winning form.

Italy made a good start to the game and set the tempo as they kept the ball for the majority of the first period. They had decent chances to grab the lead but failed to fire anything significant at North Macedonia's goal.

It was an intriguing midfield battle as the hosts maintained their shape and discipline while out of possession, making life difficult for their opposite numbers.

Both Italy and North Macedonia had one attempt on target in a rather slow first half which ended all square at 0-0.

Ciro Immobile led from the front as he showed great presence of mind and nodded in the first goal of the game just two minutes after the restart. Nicolo Barella attempted the initial shot which hit the crossbar and fell straight to Italy's captain for an easy finish.

The game got heated towards the closing stages as North Macedonia did well to frustrate the visitors, drawing multiple fouls resulting in yellow cards for them. With chances at a premium, the hosts had to make the most of what they got and their captain Enis Bardhi did just that.

The midfielder stepped up to take a free kick from the edge of the box in and rifled it into the top-right corner to send the home crowd into raptures.

Both teams played hard and tried to get a winner but the game ended in a 1-1 draw. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Italy dominated possession but were ineffective in the final third

The first half saw Italy keep the ball for nearly 80% of the time as they patiently knocked it around, waiting for North Macedonia to make an error. The hosts looked well-organized as they held their shape and defended with discipline. However, despite the huge gap in possession stats, both sides ended the first period with just one attempt on target apiece.

Italy's forwards were kept fairly quiet by North Macedonia and they had to rely on their midfielders to have a crack at goal. Bryan Cristante squandered his two chances while Sandro Tonali's effort hit the post as the visitors failed to trouble Stole Dimitrievski in goal.

#4. The Azzurri's forwards lacked chemistry of playing together

Spalletti named a new-look front three in his first game in charge of Italy as Matteo Politano, Mattia Zaccagni and Ciro Immobile were given the nod. However, the trio seemed to be unable to read each other well as the visitors struggled to make inroads.

This prompted the midfielders to step up into attacking positions, which in turn left them vulnerable to the counter-attack. Although North Macedonia had just one real chance in the first period, the Azzurri will hope they can find the right combination to facilitate their play.

#3. Skipper Ciro Immobile scored minutes after the restart

Italy looked to make a strong start to the second half and committed men forward as they tried to open the scoring. They made their way into North Macedonia's box with a neat string of passes before Nicolo Barella fired an effort that bounced off the crossbar.

Ciro Immobile showed a great striker's instinct as he kept himself onside while Barella struck the ball and then pounced on the rebound to make it 1-0. It was the first goal for Italy under new manager Luciano Spalletti.

#2. North Macedonia captain Enis Bardhi scored a stunning free-kick

The game took a turn for the worse for the Italians in the closing stages as North Macedonia put up a stern fight, including robust challenges. This drew reactions from the Azzurri as they saw three players booked within a span of nine minutes, before the hosts were awarded a dangerous free kick on the edge of the box.

Skipper Enis Bardhi stepped up and smashed the ball beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net as the home crowd were ecstatic with joy.

Italy looked deflated following the concession as they had just under 10 minutes plus stoppage time to prevent defeat or find a winner of their own.

#1. The quality of the playing surface was well below par

The Euros are one of the most prestigious international competion in world football, contested by nations with a high standard of football. However, on this occasion, the playing surface hindered their display of skills.

Several media outlets, players and staff expressed their concerns regarding the quality of the surface, with visible lesions and cracks present. Such surfaces can cause players to slip and cause unnecessary injuries to themselves or an opponent. It was evident in the way many players struggled to keep their footing after quick turns or while tackling.

However, despite the subpar pitch, the game proved to be a captivating affair as Italy and North Macedonia put up a spectacle for the fans.