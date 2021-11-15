North Macedonia U21 vs France U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

North Macedonia U21 and France U21 will battle for three points in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Ukraine U21 on home turf last Thursday. Tomche Grozdanovski equalized for the home side in the 58th minute after Oleksandr Syrota had put Ukraine ahead in the first half.

France were rampant in a 7-0 victory over Armenia U21 on home turf. Arnaud Kalimuendo and Sofiane Diop each starred with braces in the rout for Les Bleuets.

The victory saw France maintain their lead at the summit of Group H, having garnered 13 points from five matches. North Macedonia U21 are in third spot on six points.

North Macedonia U21 vs France U21 Head-to-Head

The first leg clash between the two sides ended in a 3-0 home win for France U21. Nathanael Mbuku, Eduardo Camavinga and Pierre Kalulu all got on the scoresheet to inspire the win in September.

Their two previous meetings ended in stalemates in qualifying games for the 2017 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship.

The home side have shown a high affinity for draws and have shared the spoils in three of their last five matches. France U21 are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning their last three.

North Macedonia U21 form guide: D-W-D-D-L

France U21 form guide: W-W-W-D-W

North Macedonia U21 vs France U21 Team News

North Macedonia U21

There are no known injury concerns for the home side. Mario Mlaenovski and Ali Adem are suspended.

Deschamps on not selecting Saliba: "It is is because the France Espoir (U21) team has big objectives ahead and Saliba is the captain, they need him.

France U21

Eduardo Camavinga and captain William Saliba headline France's star-studded squad for the qualifiers.

Nice duo Melvin Bard and Amini Gouiri pulled out due to injuries.

North Macedonia U21 vs France U21 Predicted XI

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Denkovski (GK); Filip Antovski, Jovan Manev, Aleksandar Gjurkovski, Adrian Hajdari; Blerton Sheji, Enis Fazlagikj, Arbi Vosha; Marko Gjorgjievski, Tomche Grozdanovski, Amel Rustemoski

France U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Illan Meslier (GK); Benoit Badiashile, William Saliba, Pierre Kalulu, Adrien Truffert; Maxence Caqueret, Eduardo Camavinga, Sofiane Diop; Rayan Cherki, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Mohamed-Ali Cho

North Macedonia U21 vs France U21 Prediction

France are vastly superior to their hosts and are overwhelming favorites to secure a win.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing France's superior quality to shine through in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: North Macedonia U21 0-5 France U21

