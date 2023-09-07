North Macedonia vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2023

North Macedonia welcome Italy to the Tose Proeski Arena in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday (September 9).

Both teams have three points, but North Macedonia have played three games while Italy have played one fewer. The Azzurri are third in Group C, a place above North Macedonia on goal difference.

North Macedonia suffered a 7-0 thrashing against England in their previous qualifier in June, failing to score for the first time in the competition. Italy, meanwhile, were not in June, as they were participating in the UEFA Nations League finals. They secured a third-placed finish, beating Netherlands 3-2.

North Macedonia beat Italy 1-0 in Palermo in their last meeting in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs semi-final. That meant that the four-time winners failed failed to qualify for successive World Cups for the first time.

North Macedonia vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths three times since 2016, with all meetings taking place in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with each team winning once.

Both teams have scored four goals apiece in the fixture.

Both teams have three losses and two wins in their last five games across competitions. Macedonia have had both wins at home, while Italy's wins have come on the road.

Italy have lost once in 16 games in the European qualifiers, winning 15.

North Macedonia vs Italy Prediction

North Macedonia kicked off their qualification campaign with a win but lost their next two games. They have conceded 10 goals and scored just twice in their last two outings. They have won four of their last five home games in European qualifiers, though.

Italy, meanwhile, have lost twice and won as many times in their four games this year. They will play their first game under new boss Luciano Spalletti, who won the Serie A title with SSC Napoli last season.

Italy's only win against North Macedonia has come away from home as they look to avenge their World Cup playoff defeat. Also considering the current form of both teams, expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: North Macedonia 1-2 Italy

North Macedonia vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Italy to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score or assist any time - Yes