Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy: 5 talking points as Azzurri go into play-offs after frustrating draw with Norn Iron | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Northern Ireland held Italy to a 0-0 draw in Belfast on the final day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, pushing them into the play-offs.

The reigning European champions failed to break down their hosts despite plenty of attacking pressure, and very nearly conceded a late goal too.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was beaten at the back by Conor Washington, who then rounded the Italian custodian only to fire straight at Leonardo Bonucci on the line.

This came moments after the Norn Iron saw a beautiful counter-attack wasted by Stuart Dallas, who drilled his effort just wide off the post.

Despite having nothing at stake, Ian Baraclough's side put up an inspiring display at Windsor Park to earn an unlikely point and finish third in Group C.

Italy, meanwhile, dropped to second as Switzerland routed Bulgaria 4-0 in the other game and secured a direct spot to the Qatar showpiece.

Roberto Mancini's side will learn their path to qualification in the play-offs in 10 day's time. Here are the major talking points from the match:

#5 Italy fail to put away their chances

Berardi, and Emerson, saw their efforts fly narrowly wide

Italy were statistically the more dominant side in the game but desperately lacked incision. Despite laying 422 passes more than Northern Ireland, the Azzurri managed only four more shots on target.

To make things worse, none of them were venomous enough to cut the home side open. Giovanni Di Lorenzo came the closest after his shot from eight yards was saved acrobatically by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

As the match wore on, the Euro 2020 champions pushed more bodies forward, and there was a sense that a late goal was indeed coming. But Emerson's testing effort from distance in the 80th minute that flew narrowly wide summed up their night.

#4 Have we seen the last of Steven Davis?

Davis was left teary-eyed at full-time whistle - could that be a hint that he's retiring?

Much of Northern Ireland's pre-match talks were centered around whether this would be the last game for captain and veteran midfielder Steven Davis.

Responding to growing speculation of retirement, the Rangers man said he'd take time to discuss the issue with his family and the Norn Iron coach Ian Baraclough.

But after his 132nd cap last night, no decision has been made yet.

The 36-year-old, who made his international debut back in 2005, has been a mainstay in their XI ever since.

So after 16 years of indelible service, it would be difficult for the side, as well as their fans, to picture a Northern Ireland team without their talismanic captain.

