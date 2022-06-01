Northern Ireland U21 vs Spain U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier

Northern Ireland U21 are set to play Spain U21 at Inver Park on Friday for a UEFA European U-21 Championship qualifying game.

Northern Ireland U21 come into this game on the back of a 5-0 loss to France U21 in their most recent fixture. Goals from Troyes left-back Yasser Larouci, AS Monaco midfielder Sofiane Diop, Nice striker Amine Gouiri, Lyon midfielder Maxence Caqueret and Lens attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo secured the win for France U21.

Spain U21, on the other hand, beat Slovakia U21 3-2 in their most recent game. Goals from Valencia winger Bryan Gil, Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez and Real Sociedad midfielder Robert Navarro sealed the deal for Spain U21. Goals from Westerlo midfielder Jan Bernat and Dunajska Streda midfielder Sebastian Nebyla proved to be a mere consolation for Slovakia U21.

Northern Ireland U21 vs Spain U21 Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spain U21 hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and lost one.

Northern Ireland U21 form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Spain U21 form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Northern Ireland U21 vs Spain U21 Team News

Northern Ireland U21

Northern Ireland U21 have included Norwich City left-back Sean Stewart, Chelsea centre-back Sam McClelland, Leeds United midfielder Charlie Allen, Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith and Rangers winger Ross McCausland have all been included.

Charlton Athletic midfielder Euan Williams, Dungannon Swifts midfielder Terry Devlin and Bournemouth winger Marcus Daws are among the players who could earn their debut caps.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain U21

Meanwhile, Spain U21 have named Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala, Malaga right-back Victor Gomez, Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda, Athletic Bilbao midfielder Unai Vencedor, Braga attacker Abel Ruiz and Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland U21 vs Spain U21 Predicted XI

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (5-3-2): David Walsh, Jack Scott, Kofi Balmer, Sam McClelland, Aaron Donnelly, Sean Stewart, Ethan Galbraith, Barry Baggley, Oisin Smyth, Ross McCausland, Dale Taylor

Spain U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julen Agirrezabala, Victor Gomez, Jon Pacheco, Victor Chust, Juan Miranda, Roberto Navarro, Unai Vencedor, Rodri Sanchez, Rodrigo Riquelme, Abel Ruiz, Bryan Gil

Selección Española de Fútbol



Estos son los internacionales convocados por 𝙇𝙪𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙚 𝙡𝙖 𝙁𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚 para los últimos dos encuentros de la fase de clasificación de la



🗓️ 3 de junio | - | 14:00 h



🗓 7 de junio | - | 20:00 h



#U21EURO

Northern Ireland U21 vs Spain U21 Prediction

Northern Ireland U21 have some talented young players in their squad, but will be the underdogs against Spain U21. The likes of Ethan Galbraith and Dale Taylor could prove to be crucial.

Spain U21, on the other hand, have the likes of Juan Miranda and Bryan Gil as part of their squad. Much will be expected from Luis de la Fuente's players.

Juan Miranda @JMirandaG19 Se acaba una de las temporadas con la que soñábamos. Ojalá sea el comienzo de algo muy bonito, juntos como siempre hemos estado en las buenas y en las no tan buenas. Y dar las gracias al equipazo que tenemos, me hicisteis el niño más feliz del mundo. Descansen y disfruten. Se acaba una de las temporadas con la que soñábamos. Ojalá sea el comienzo de algo muy bonito, juntos como siempre hemos estado en las buenas y en las no tan buenas. Y dar las gracias al equipazo que tenemos, me hicisteis el niño más feliz del mundo. Descansen y disfruten. 💚 https://t.co/RMk0vh7IUA

Spain U21 to win this game.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 0-2 Spain U21

